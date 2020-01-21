advertisement

Around this time of the year, many of us in the workplace complete our employee evaluations, goals for the new year and we assess ourselves on our performance.

A new study from the Harvard Business Review shows that women do not rate themselves as highly as men, which leads to lower wages.

Ryan Leckey from Newswatch 16 started working with Dr. Lauren Hazzouri, also known as “Dr. Lauren.” She is a Scranton-based psychologist and founder of NOT THERAPY. “NOT THERAPY” helps revolutionize the way girls and women take care of their emotional health.

Dr. Lauren says that this new study on the gender pay gap provokes an important conversation.

Although there is some conflicting evidence about women in the workplace with regard to pay, here are some important points that Dr. Lauren says to keep in mind:

The trust gap:

the confidence gap is defined as a significant difference in confidence levels in women versus men. The investigation indicates that there is a trust gap. However, much of the research that indicates the difference is done in adolescents. There is a well-documented trust gap among boys and girls and less among women and men.

Anyway, an important distinction that needs to be made is the difference in trust versus self-esteem and focus on increasing both.

Something to remember from Dr. Lauren: thoughts lead to feelings and feelings lead to actions. Consider the following to change your behavior – in this case not to request an increase:

1.] Identify social norms that contribute to your negative opinion about yourself.

Social norms are the often unspoken rules that tell us what to do and what not to do to be accepted.

2.] Identify inner critic

3.] Write down negative thoughts– thoughts are not facts.

4.] Turn the negative thoughts into truth to change your feelings and actions.

Regardless of confidence, research suggests that some behaviors that help men, such as self-promotion and assertiveness, can have an adverse effect on women – which can be a deterrent to asking or the reason why they are not raised if they ask for it.

White women earn 80 cents on the male dollar.

Black women earn 61 cents on the male dollar

Latina women earn 53 cents on the male dollar.

Other valuable information about the pay gap:



-When women enter a traditionally male-dominated profession, wages in that area fall, even for men.

-The pay gap increases as women get older.

– Women are not represented in leadership roles. Two-thirds of junior employees are female, but women have only about one in five senior positions.

The truth about wage increases for women:



Ask women. They just don’t get the pay increases.

Women receive much less recognition for the work they do, especially when they work with men.

Women who are mothers are constantly asked to work.

What is the solution?

Women must keep asking and workplaces must check their internalized prejudices at the door.

