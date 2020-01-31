advertisement

NANTICOKE, Pa. – Broken glass and furniture are scattered across the front gardens of two recently convicted homes along West Washington Street.

Nanticoke officials say they are sending a message that illness is not tolerated.

“People need to learn to tidy up their act and take care of their property instead of letting it go to hell,” said Jonah Hartman of Nanticoke. “That’s exactly what they do. They let it go to hell and it makes the city look bad.”

A building on East Main Street in Nanticoke has also been sentenced. Municipal officials say the roof is collapsing and not structurally sound.

“It has to be broken down and something new has to be posted. Maybe even a new company,” said Scott Tarnowski.

“It looks like a mess,” said Vanessa Rickey.

“We have a lot of them in our city, the curse, there are many here. So we only take one step at a time, along with our code enforcement officer and our police,” said Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin.

The city has plans to convict ten total properties, but it will be a process. Officials often say that vacant houses are owned by people who no longer live in the area and stop taking care of the property.

Buy outside the villagers and they don’t come back to fix them up. That’s our biggest problem right now, “says Jack Minsavage, Nanticoke Code Enforcement.

“I think the city is doing a lot to try and win the way the area looks, and bring back the city,” said Rickey.

While city officials hope that their actions will send a message to other property owners to clean up, the city is working on obtaining subsidies to demolish more buildings.

