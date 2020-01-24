advertisement

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The doors are still closed at a senior center in Lackawanna County. The center has been closed since the first of the year and officials point the finger at a municipality to prevent the center from being reopened.

Officials from five different congregations met on Friday and tried to convince Clarks Green officials to sign a new plan for the center.

Clarks Green officials say they are just doing their due diligence by asking questions and should not be blamed for the closure.

You see an unfinished puzzle and empty tables and chairs when you look through the windows of the Abington Senior Center in South Abington Township. The lease for the property ended on January 1 and the doors have been closed since.

“We have seniors who suffer, seniors who use this facility not only for health and well-being, but also for the socialization aspect. After the holidays, in the winter, it is a very difficult time for them, “says Jim Davis, supervisor of Glenburn Township.

The sign on the door says the center should have reopened on January 22, but officials from five municipalities are still fighting over who should take the center.

Four out of five agree. They want to transfer ownership from Clarks Summit to the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board, which consists of the five municipalities.

The Agency on Aging of the province would manage the daily activities. All five must sign for the change. Clarks Green holds out.

“We want to be very explicit about which party is going to do what and how they are going to do it in terms of staffing and coverage of all hours of the facility itself,” said Clarks Green councilor Alan Hughes.

Clarks Green officials do not want to take responsibility for a building that can cost them and their taxpayers money.

As owners, the five municipalities would be responsible for the maintenance of the property.

So if the building needed a new roof, all five municipalities would have to break in. Clarks Green, for example, would assume about 10 percent of the burden.

The Agency on Aging says the new plan will allow the senior center to expand and hopes that Clarks Green will come on board.

“Longer hours, different hours, sometimes on weekends, different activities, we want to focus on grandparents who raise grandchildren. We want to focus on healthy activities in the park, things that have not traditionally happened and that we can expand, “said Jason Kavulich, director of the Area Agency on Aging.

Kavulich says he will attend the Clarks Green meeting on February 6 to answer the remaining questions from the council.

The hope is that after that meeting Clarks Green will sign the plan and reopen the center.

