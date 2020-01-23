advertisement

The season five premiere of Better Call Saul is just over a month away (February 23), but we already have a good sense of what’s ahead! Jimmy is getting closer and closer to becoming Saul Goodman, but this involves enormous costs.

These costs can be any hope of a relationship with Kim Wexler that has done its best to help him with much of what he has been through. In fact, it is sometimes emotionally stressful and also contributes to part of your stress. However, the story in season 5 is a little different, mainly because of some decisions that Jimmy actively makes. He is the one who is actively looking for this new persona, even if this means changing a large part of his person. It brings riskier customers and a more shady worldview … but also more money.

The question Kim Jimmy asks in the promo below is simple – is it worth it? Will he really be better off becoming that person? It feels like something will end their relationship – or at least over time. It may not be immediate (Saul allegedly had several ex-wives), but at some point it seems to drive Kim away from Breaking Bad.

So where is Kim in the future? For us, this puzzle is one of the biggest drivers of Better Call Saul as a series. We look forward to learning opportunities, provided, of course, that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have not committed the ultimate cruelty and killed the character.

What do you want to see most when it comes to Better Call Saul Season 5 with Jimmy and Kim?

