Novak Djokovic fought best to conquer Daniil Medvedev’s fifth place on an epic Saturday and send Serbia to the first ATP Cup final.

The number two in the world was given the ideal platform by a composed Dusan Lajovic, which the Russian Karen Khachanov beat in opening chants 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) to give his country a 1-0 lead.

And the 16-time Grand Slam champion, who will win an eighth title at the Australian Open this month, has passed a draw competition with 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

It gave Serbia a 2-0 lead before meeting Australia’s Nick Kyrgios-led or Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup champion Spain in the final on Sunday.

“It was an extraordinary game. Many rallies and very tiring. Daniil Medvedev is one of the best players in the world and showed why today, ”said Djokovic, who dropped out after a tough ATP trophy in the Adelaide International tournament next week on Saturday.

“It’s hard to break off the baseline, big and has a good serve. This was the most difficult challenge I’ve had so far this year.”

Djokovic dropped a set against Canadian Denis Shapovalov for the first time in the quarter-finals, but quickly took control of Medvedev.

Djokovic played under much cooler conditions than the heat and humidity Nadal met on Friday when he lost in singles, and got off 3-1 in the first set. He never looked disturbed.

He made another 1: 5 break and finished in just 31 minutes.

The Russian, who won the last two matches, got into trouble when he broke again in the opening game of the second set and then surprisingly roared back.

He increased his level to make four breakpoints in the next, and converted when Djokovic misjudged a ball he thought was going out.

Another break gave him a 3-1 lead, and Djokovic smashed his racket in frustration as Medvedev took the sentence to level the match.

A third set of long, high-profile rallies went hand in hand with the serve, until Djokovic scored the decisive lead in the fifth game and converted a volley to a 3-2 victory and Medvedev received no answer.

Lajovic, who won his first ATP title in Umag last year, set a 2-0 record with world number 17 Khachanov.

At their first encounter on hard courts, he produced a performance that denied his placement of 34 and showed serenity and a good selection of shots.

Lajovic found a new gear while beating Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday and said the vocal Sydney fans had fed him to deliver his best tennis.

They were in the Ken Rosewall Arena in full voice again and brought him across the line.

“It was definitely one of the most difficult games in my career in terms of the situation, the tension and the importance of the moment,” he said.

“But the crowd carried me and my team was behind me.”

