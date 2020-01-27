advertisement

Dozens of deaths in Dundee have been linked to air pollution following an analysis of government data.

An estimated 55 people in the city died from long-term exposure to the potentially deadly air toxin PM2.5 in 2017 – more than 3% of the city’s deaths that year.

Dundee was replaced by Glasgow and Edinburgh for poor air quality, but its pollution-related death rate was higher than Aberdeen, which has a larger population.

The figures were revealed by the annual Center for Cities study of major UK urban areas, which took data from the UK government on PM2.5 concentrations in UK cities, calculated the risk posed for people, then multiplied to give an estimate of the number of adult toxin-related deaths, including from cardiovascular disease, lung disease and stroke.

The method was created by Public Health England.

Proposals are currently underway for Dundee City Council to create a low-emission zone in the city center, which means that only vehicles that meet stringent air quality criteria would be allowed to enter.

Andrew Llanwarne, coordinator at Friends of the Earth Tayside, said: “These numbers are scary but not surprising.

“If something else caused so many deaths, urgent action would be taken, but since air pollution is so insidious and often invisible, it is difficult to get people to take it seriously.

“A low-emission area would be a start, although it took a long time for Dundee City Council to act.

“We hope that this will be followed by more initiatives such as incentive parking and more promotion of walking and cycling.

“Even if they exclude highly polluting vehicles from the city center, they can still go elsewhere in Dundee.”

In Dundee, Lochee Road and Seagate are among the most polluted streets in Scotland.

Part of the problem is due to the structure of these areas, with tall buildings on either side of narrow roads trapping polluted air.

Atholl Street in Perth has also been identified as one of the most affected.

Andrew Carter, executive director of the Center for Cities, said, “Politicians often speak harshly about tackling air pollution, but we need to see more action.

“The people of Scotland should be at the center of the fight against its poisonous air and councils should take the necessary measures, in particular by encouraging people to drive in town centers and by banning wood stoves.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said local authorities were “by no means complacent” about the air quality.

He added, “The issue of improving air quality in Dundee for residents and visitors is one of our priorities and various city agencies, including council, are working on a number measures to guarantee emissions of PM2.5, other particles and nitrogen dioxide are reduced.

“A key element of this is the work of the Dundee Low Emission Zone delivery group and its engagement with a variety of stakeholders to achieve the Scottish government’s clean air and city giving goals safer and more convenient streets with better air quality. “

