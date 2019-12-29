advertisement

DHAKA – At least 50 people have died in Bangladesh as cold weather continues to flow across the country, officials said.

The country’s lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius (40.1 ° Fahrenheit) early Sunday in Tetulia, a border town in northern Bangladesh, the weather bureau said.

At least 17 people died from acute acute respiratory infection and 33 from rotavirus-induced diarrhea and other diseases in Bangladesh from November 1 to December 28, said Ayesha Akhter, a senior government health directorate.

Hospitals have been crowded with people suffering from cold-related illnesses, such as influenza, dehydration and pneumonia, she said.

Those on low incomes, especially workers, are most affected by the cold weather because they lack clothes while many others, especially children and the elderly, are prone to diseases such as pneumonia, Akhter said.

The weather bureau said the cold snap, accompanied by cold winds and fog, is likely to continue for several more days.

Thick fog forced authorities to divert some flights and delay others, aviation officials said.

“I have no choice. I have to work despite the severe weather to feed my family,” said Abdur Rahim, a rickshaw catcher in the capital, Dhaka.

“The number of passengers has dropped significantly as people are avoiding getting out. It is also difficult to pull the rickshaw as I think my body is frozen. “(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Louise Heavens)

