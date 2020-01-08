advertisement

Clean power

January 8, 2020 against Johnna Crider

advertisement

The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, a bank that is 100% powered by renewable solar energy and that generates more clean power than the bank uses in a year (that’s why we started using it in 2019) recently launched a announcement of nearly $ 6.2 million announced in grants from 2019. These grants come through 8 major foundations that serve as a trustee or agent for the banks.

These scholarships are awarded to organizations that focus on education, art and culture, as well as social and community programs, health and human services. Other community reinvestment activities that help people with low to medium incomes, small businesses, affordable housing and financial literacy will also receive some of these funds.

Heidi B. Jark, senior vice president and general manager of The Foundation Office, says: “We are delighted that we have worked with so many inspiring organizations throughout the year that are positively changing our community.”

These scholarships affect a wide range of people, such as those who are able to receive softly used furniture from New Life Furniture Bank, a non-profit organization that helps families with low-income households in Cincinnati.

“Through the Foundation Office we work on the vision of the many families who have laid a philanthropic foundation to create a legacy of improving lives.” —Heidi B. Jark, senior vice president and director of The Foundation Office.

The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank serves more than 100 private and business foundations that donate millions of dollars annually to charities in the United States as a trustee, co-trustee or agent. These 8 foundations and trusts also accept questionnaires from eligible non-profit organizations seeking support. The period runs from October 1 to December 31 of each year. You can learn all about it here.

These funds will not only help people and families in need, but will also benefit our community and, I believe, inspire more people and businesses to help others whenever possible.

Editorial Note: 5/3 Bank is the 10th largest user of solar energy in the United States and is much smaller than most other names on that list, as we have said before, showing that the bank is really above its weight increases to be a clean energy and social leader. We ♥ 53.com

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement