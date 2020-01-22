advertisement

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The US Marshal’s Service announced Wednesday that a man from Virginia has been charged with involvement in a murder in Monroe County.

Harrith Brown, 23, was detained on Wednesday after being seen on East 136th Street Bronx, New York.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Brown on December 17 by the Pennsylvania State Police.

After unsuccessful attempts to find Brown, the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force took over the search.

Zaire Burkett, Eric Gulley and Deani Powell have already been charged for their connection in the shooting, in which 22-year-old Dylan Beinert was killed.

Brown has been charged with criminal murder, theft and other violations.

