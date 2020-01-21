advertisement

A fifth body was found on a plot of land in Tijuana where two Americans were found dead earlier this month, and Mexican officials announced on Tuesday, January 21, that they were suspected of being a serial killer.

Baja California prosecutor Hiram Sánchez said the suspect, who is the son-in-law of the first couple who was buried on the property last week, may have lured other victims into offers to sell cars. The suspect was identified only as Santiago N, 37.

Sánchez said the suspect was charged with murdering his in-laws. He added that the investigators are investigating several other reported disappearances, the last of whom was missing near the property on the south side of the city.

A fifth body was found there on Monday, a man who had not yet been identified. Four bodies were uncovered on the property last week. The authorities said they first found the bodies of the suspect’s parents-in-law, both of whom are US Mexican citizens. Then, late Saturday, officials announced that they had discovered two more bodies in an advanced state of decomposition.

The suspect was deported from the United States in 2012 and lived in a property in Tijuana that belonged to his in-laws.

Maria Teresa López, 65, and her husband Jesús Rubén López, 70, traveled to Mexico on January 10 to convert the $ 6,400 rent they paid for apartments they owned in the city that their son-in-law was supposed to have collected for them receive .

A daughter reported that the Garden Grove couple were missing the next day.

The authorities suspect that the man killed his in-laws in an argument over money. They say he confessed to burying her on the property he lived on.

The other victims were not identified.

Investigators focus on reports of people who have disappeared after asking about cars for sale. In one case it was a man and in another case a couple disappeared. Sánchez said it was too early to know if the other bodies found on the property were.

