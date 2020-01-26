advertisement

The NSW authorities are expected to confirm Australia’s fifth fatal coronavirus case within a few hours. However, the Federal Minister of Health says that entry from China has not yet been suspended.

NSW Health announced on Sunday that a patient had previously tested positive for the virus and was under further investigation.

They were already isolated in the hospital and the authorities tried to track down people who have been in close contact with the person recently.

The patient’s coronavirus diagnosis is expected to be confirmed on Monday.

The virus was diagnosed in three patients in NSW and one in Victoria after an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Monday that about 100 young Australians live in Wuhan, which has been blocked by the Chinese authorities. The government is working to get these children out of the city.

But Mr. Hunt said the government is not yet going to act on suspending flights from China or checking every passenger on board.

“Every flight will be picked up by officials, and officials I have advised will board the flights and ensure that everyone who has traveled on those flights receives information directly,” Hunt told ABC.

“We continue to follow the advice that is updated daily.”

Three men, aged 35, 43 and 53, are being treated for coronavirus in a Sydney hospital, but are classified as stable. NSW Minister of Health Brad Hazzard said on Sunday that he was satisfied with their progress.

The authorities spoke to everyone except for two people who had been in close contact with the three men since arriving from China.

In Victoria, a man in his fifties is treated at the Monash Medical Center while four of his family members are quarantined at home.

Dr. Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, said the authorities attempted to contact four people who may have come in contact with the Victorian patient after sharing the same flight.

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said Monday that he had sent a letter to every general practitioner in Australia asking him to consider a recent arrival with flu-like symptoms as a possible coronavirus case.

“They will likely turn out to be negative, but they should be treated, isolated, and then referred to the nearest emergency room by phone,” said Dr. Murphy told ABC TV.

More than 2,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, most of them in China, while more than 50 people have died.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the incubation period for the virus can range from one to 14 days during which an infection can occur.

Originally published as the fifth Australian coronavirus case imminent

