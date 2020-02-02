advertisement

Fifteen students from the University of Derby are unable to return from China due to the coronavirus epidemic.

They all stay in China because a travel ban has been imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, three other Derby students returned from the East Asian country as they left before the ban was introduced.

These three students – who were in Wuhan City, where the epidemic was first detected – were ordered to isolate themselves for 14 days as a precaution.

The University of Derby says it is in touch with the 15 students who remain in China.

A spokesperson said, “We are in close contact with our Chinese students here in the UK and those who stay in China due to travel restrictions.

“15 of our students stay in China. Our student wellness team is in regular contact with Public Health England. We make sure all of our staff and students are aware of their advice and provide frequent updates.

“Our academic and wellness teams will do whatever is necessary to support students who are not currently able to resume their studies.”

Coronavirus epidemic

On Friday, a flight from Wuhan transported 83 British nationals to the United Kingdom for a period of isolation in a hospital in Wirral.

So far, more than 300 people in China have died in the epidemic. More than 14,000 people have been infected, including two in the United Kingdom.

