advertisement

After a weekend battered by storm Ciara, Fife continues to feel the effects of the weather with several road closures implemented.

Maitland Street in Tayport remains closed on Monday after large parts of the roof of Gregory Hall were blown away during the storm. Emergency teams are currently on the scene to secure the building.

Elsewhere, a fallen tree forced the closure of the road just off the A985 leading to Crombie Point.

advertisement

Weekend flooding also continues to affect a number of roads in the area, with the A921 at Dalgety Bay and the access road to Lochore Meadows and Country Park still under water.

Blizzard conditions also hamper driving conditions in parts of Fife as the Met office issues a yellow weather warning for the Kingdom.

Fife’s board says it will continue to monitor conditions after traveling the main roads through Fife overnight.

advertisement