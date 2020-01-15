advertisement

An old Fife quarry could be revived as a tourist and leisure attraction.

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir Limited has submitted a detailed planning request to the Fife Council to create fishing infrastructure in the former Mount Castle quarry, approximately one and a half miles north of Ladybank.

Two small piers, a boathouse, a storage shed and temporary portable toilets are available on the site northeast of the A91 / A92 junction, which was once used as a sand and gravel pit until it closed A few years ago.

The quarry was the subject of a complete restoration process which included the creation of trails and picnic areas, while the pits were flooded to form a series of lochans.

These were closed for safety reasons and lifesaving equipment was installed at points close to the water.

A spokesperson for Eden Muir Limited said, “The proposed development is an acceptable rural recreational use that will expand the location possibilities for fishing in the Fife Council area, within an established natural landscape setting.

“It is the first phase of a broader regeneration of the old quarry.

“It does not undermine urban regeneration, nor does it lead to unacceptable suburbanization of the countryside.

What the pontoon areas may look like.

“Scottish planning policy supports the creation of new businesses which increase economic activity while preserving and improving the natural and built environments as national assets.

“It aims to safeguard and promote important local parameters for outdoor recreation and tourism. Tourism is a key sector of the Scottish economy. “

The former larger quarry covers an area of ​​nearly 188 acres, about the size of 76 football fields, and is accessible just north of the Melville Lodges roundabout on the A92.

In total, 30 parking spaces are planned, while the proposed promoters believe that the site is easily accessible by public transport because a bus stop is located east of the roundabout and served by frequent bus services. .

