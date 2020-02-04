advertisement

A student from Fife, returning to Scotland after a six-week stay in China, urged his university colleagues to heed the warnings surrounding the coronavirus as the global health crisis continues to worsen.

Ruo Xi Wang, a student of international relations at the University of St Andrews and president of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, flew to Edinburgh Airport on her return from Beijing on Saturday.

She said: “Concerns within the Chinese student community have increased in recent days as news of the Coronavirous continues and we now see many members of the Chinese student community of 600 to 700 people regularly wearing face masks when ‘They are going to their business in St Andrews. .

advertisement

“But this has unfortunately attracted some suspicion among the public, wary of a possible threat, although there are currently only two confirmed cases in the UK.

“The university has also issued advice and we support classmates, especially those who have returned from China, who may have concerns and put them in touch with the relevant health organizations.”

“Students are generally very up to date on the development of coronavirus and we will continue to monitor the situation and act on it.”

She added that students are continuously updated regarding all aspects of the coronavirus epidemic and offered support and advice on individual concerns.

Ruo was in China to visit his family as part of the New Year celebrations when the health crisis started. To date, more than 360 people have died.

The 26-year-old said the problem has worsened in China due to the reluctance of the elderly to act on warnings issued by the Chinese authorities.

“Since the start of the epidemic, the concerns of young people on Chinese social networks have been widely debated by young people who quickly took precautions.

“However, the elderly and those far from large cities were slower to respond to the warnings.

“It was only after the virus spread that it was urgent for the older generations to protect themselves and wear protective masks. When the virus settled, worries multiplied very quickly. “

Ruo said that while flying from Beijing, everyone, including staff, wore masks for the duration of the trip to Dubai.

“Although it was a nine hour flight, everyone was wearing their mask for the duration.

“We were greeted by Dubai airport staff who also wore masks, however, myself and another Chinese family were the only ones on the flight to Edinburgh wearing precautionary masks.”

A spokesperson for the University of St Andrews said she would continue to offer advice and regular updates to students about the coronavirus on her website, which can be found online at.news.st-andrews .ac.uk

advertisement