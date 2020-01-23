advertisement

A cheeky thief stole an elderly man’s car while paramedics were taking care of his gravely ill wife.

Liam Docherty, 31, broke into the front door of Richard and Margaret Martin’s home, which had been left open for paramedics and took his car keys.

He even led a paramedic who thought he was a relative in the Kirkcaldy house while standing outside their front door.

Mr. Martin, 87, saw his Volvo from an upstairs window while Ms. Martin, 87, who suffered from sepsis, was taken to an ambulance.

Docherty, a prisoner in Perth, was imprisoned for 18 months when he admitted the offense and the theft of a tablet computer from another house.

Justice Martin said on Tuesday that he was sentenced to the city sheriff’s court: “I have no sympathy for him.”

Mr. Martin had dialed 999 shortly after midnight on November 10 of last year, when Ms. Martin fell ill.

Two ambulances were dispatched to their home at Citron Glebe and the front door was left open while the emergency team cleared the corridor to remove Ms. Martin.

Mr. Martin kept the keys to his Volvo V60, which was parked in a disabled parking lot, in a fruit basket on a sideboard near the door.

He said, “The guy came in and got my car keys.

“I looked outside and saw the lights on my car and the car suddenly disappeared.”

Police found Mr. Martin’s car thrown a short distance down Commercial Street.

Mr. Martin said, “He brought him up and down the sidewalks and the clutch was burnt out.”

The couple were so disgusted by the theft that even after repairing the Volvo, they decided to exchange it for a new car.

Docherty has already been convicted of similar crimes.

His lawyer Christine Hagan said he had used Valium and had had a “significant problem” with substance abuse over the years.

Docherty was found by police just over three hours after the theft, and the Amazon Fire tablet stolen earlier from a Balwearie Crescent home was also found.

The court learned that the other targeted head of the house initially thought that her son had lost his tablet and when she spotted the door of the open kitchen, her husband had not closed it.

Sheriff James Williamson backdated Docherty, who remained in custody after his first appearance for theft on November 11.

