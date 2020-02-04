advertisement

The music of late Fife rocker Stuart Adamson comes to life for a new generation of fans.

WKW released the album ‘Men of Steel’ which included one of the first songs from punk legends The Skids written by Adamson in 1977.

Stuart Adamson on stage with The Skids in 1978.

advertisement

Born in Manchester, Adamson grew up in Crossgates near Dunfermline and formed The Skids in the 1970s.

After leaving the group, he formed Big Country, which had a series of successes in the 1980s, including Fields of Fire, In a Big Country and Look Away.

Adamson tragically died alone in a Hawaiian hotel room in 2001 after years of battling depression and alcohol dependence.

Stuart Adamson with Big Country.

WKW is Bruce Watson, his son guitarist Jamie and American musician Thomas Kercheval, who launched a public fundraising campaign to produce the nine-track album that features “huge guitars, driving bass, mountain drums and backing vocals anthémiques “.

Bruce Watson said, “Nationwide is a song written by Stuart Adamson in 1977 that most of you have probably never heard before.

“It was one of the first songs demonstrated by Skids, and featured prominently in their first live sets.

“We decided to make a faithful version of the album.”

Bill Simpson, original and current bass player for The Skids, also played on the track as he did on the demo in 1977.

WKW also included the beloved Big Country B-side “Troubled Man” and “Killiecrankie” which was previously covered by rockers Fife.

Bruce Watson was chosen by Adamson to join Big Country in 1981 after leaving The Skids.

Big Country performing in a record store in Dundee in 1994.

Watson still plays in the group with Jamie after Adamson’s death and they are also current members of The Skids.

The American musician Kercheval has been a fan of Big Country since his adolescence.

“Big Country has always been my biggest influence,” he said.

“The music I write always comes from this source naturally.”

Kercheval shared one of his songs with Bruce Watson and offered his services as a writing partner.

Watson sent him two new demos on which Kercheval worked and sent him back “with a restrained breath”.

“In short, he and Jamie loved it and we left,” he said.

People can visit https://wkwmusic.com/ to learn more about buying the album.

advertisement