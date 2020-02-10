advertisement

Motorists in Fife are ready to be disturbed after police have been forced to close Queensferry Crossing to all southbound traffic.

Officers confirmed that the busy road was closed to vehicles heading to Edinburgh “until further notice” shortly after 5:35 p.m. Monday.

Motorists are also currently unable to use the Forth Road bridge and have been asked to find alternative routes if they need to travel.

Some car owners have reported that ice was falling from the cables at the crossing.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There is no bypass on the Forth Road bridge. Please use an alternative route.

“Thanks in advance for your patience.”

