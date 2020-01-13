advertisement

This week’s shocking figures for stress-related absences from Fife schools are unlikely to surprise those working in the education sector, but that does not detract from the fact that they have been going in the wrong direction for a some time now.

But let’s not get around it all: losing almost 16 years of teaching days in a single year is a statistic that should sound the alarm in all professions – not just in the classroom.

Stress and other mental health issues were once taboo, and for too long it has been mistakenly viewed as a sign of weakness.

Fortunately, this has changed in the 21st century and more and more people are feeling able to speak, get help and recover.

Anxiety, stress and / or depression, caused by a variety of factors, not only have a huge effect on a person’s body, mind and well-being, but they also have side effects on family members, friends and colleagues, which also has an impact on communities. .

It has always been a problem, but it seems to me that life in the 21st century is pouring gasoline into a fire that simply threatened to spread decades ago – and it is high time that individuals, businesses and Fife public health professionals are starting to realize that they really need to do more before it is too late.

Economic uncertainty, social media, media influence and growing expectations of what life should be have all been suggested as possible causes of increased mental health conditions and absences, but the find it hard to make ends meet and cope with the demands of everyday life, while many of these same people are asked to go beyond their line of work and see their workload build up with little praise or reward.

I have heard from many employers in the past few months, cutting costs and restructuring, but it usually means that people have to absorb the workload of their colleagues and put more and more pressure on them.

Giving an inch and taking a mile is only going to end badly, but it seems to be the norm in many industries these days.

But people continue to struggle, using antidepressants and other means to try to cope, and all of this masks a real problem that needs to be resolved.

The fact that prescriptions for antidepressants have increased by 30,000 in just three years at Fife tells its own story.

So while there is good reason for people to realize that they have a problem and to ask for help, there is a need for local authorities, health boards and employers to be more accountable. so that their actions have consequences – and to do what they can to stem what appears to be a disturbing tide.

