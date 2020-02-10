advertisement

We all have one. This redundant object in the house or garden that we keep repeating, we will take care of it one of these days.

In my case, it’s a set of cabinet doors from a DIY project a year ago that need to be broken or removed.

I don’t think it’s the most attractive garden, but they don’t really hurt anyone, they don’t cost me money, and that’s not a concern for the neighbors.

So for now, they’re just sitting there, more or less out of sight and definitely out of sight.

But let’s say that instead of cabinet doors, I have seven nuclear submarines in the back yard.

And instead of costing me or other people on the street nothing, I expect the taxpayer to spend tens of millions of pounds a year to keep them where they are.

And imagine that instead of being there for a year, they stay there doing nothing for more than 25 years.

You probably guessed it, but far from being a hypothetical puzzle, these surplus submarines are very much a reality for the people of Rosyth.

A quarter of a century since the ministers assured the residents of Fife and beyond that the port would not become a “cemetery” for these relics of the Cold War, they remain there awaiting their dismantling and disposal.

The United Kingdom undertook to withdraw its fleet of 20 nuclear submarines in 1980 and the bill to keep them in storage at Rosyth and Devenport now amounts to £ 30 million a year. We were told a few years ago that the Ministry of Defense was likely to run out of storage space by the mid-2020s, so a point of crisis must surely loom.

This tempting sum could be spent much better elsewhere, but it would also bring enormous value to this part of the world if our skilled workers could hope for a constant flow of work on dismantling these submarines.

It is a complex process and finding a safe way to remove hazardous waste from our shores must be at the forefront of all.

But that should only serve to inject some urgency into the issue – a substance that has been sorely lacking in recent decades.

