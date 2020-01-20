advertisement

Having lived in Fife and Edinburgh, I was intrigued by comments from Kirkcaldy area committee coordinator Neil Crooks this week that living in Lang Toun and traveling to the capital could save over £ 8,700 per year.

This is a good part of changing by anyone’s standards, and should be a huge incentive for the people who currently work in Edinburgh to consider moving to the kingdom.

Indeed, with house prices and the cost of living much lower on this side of Forth, this seems obvious, and the same should apply – albeit on a smaller scale – when you look at the likes of Perth and Dundee as potential suburban destinations.

This has been highlighted in discussions on the new mid-term economic action plan which, although in its infancy, is at least beginning to determine how much of central Fife can meet some of the challenges. that it faces compared to other areas.

But this document also concedes that it will involve a huge amount of work and resources, a lot of time and other parts of the puzzle putting together to make Fife a truly attractive place to live, work and visit.

The kingdom offers some of the most unique and memorable experiences in the country, with good food, friendly people and lots of outdoor activities. It is also home to some of the most beautiful and historic places, so one wonders why we don’t push people away with sticks as they all claim to live here.

The answer, unfortunately, and where these action plans should really be the starting point, is why people don’t live and work here – or at least live here and commute.

Improving city centers, maximizing the attractiveness of what is here, developing tourist accommodation and providing new platforms for jobs in demand are all in the plan, both regionally and geographically specific, and that’s great.

But when you look at the current logistics of going to and from the capital for a typical job from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the prospect of living here and working there becomes much less attractive.

The stories we covered this week highlighted congestion on the Queensferry Crossing and the fact that there is already more traffic than it can handle during rush hour, while another revealed that the number of passengers at Fife stations has decreased in the past year – probably due to the unreliability and the rising costs of rail services on which obtaining a seat seems almost impossible.

An annual saving of £ 8,700 seems superb at first glance, but when your employer gives you your P45 to be late three out of five times a week, then unfortunately, this is an equation that does not match.

Fife has a lot to say, but unless the experience of people living here improves, you are less likely to attract people away from downtown and into the Promised Land.

