First, a disclosure.

Regular readers will be well aware that I have been quite critical over the past year or so towards the Fife Council and its independent company Fife Resource Solutions regarding access to household recycling centers.

We’ve been looking at the need to recycle for many years, so for me, reducing hours, preventing people from just walking around the sites, and doing things like banning double axle trailers – which I admits, was later reviewed – were all counterproductive.

And while the rationale behind new measures to reduce commercial users who abused centers (that is, without paying the privilege when they should have been) is entirely valid, I doubt anyone be surprised to see the sharp increase in the number of illegal fly spill incidents that appear to have taken place since the introduction of the policy.

That said, Fife has always been one of the best performing local authorities for recycling and has led the way with innovations that have been copied elsewhere for good reason.

No one can deny the fact that households have been given the tools to do their part for the environment.

So to learn this week that the waste thrown in the “bad” bins costs taxpayers here more than £ 2 million a year to deal with is disappointing to say the least.

We revealed this week how food and garden waste incorrectly disposed of in blue trash cans accounted for more than a quarter of the total waste from the Fife landfill in 2017, which cost the board £ 1.15 million discharge tax and processing fees. Take into account discarded plastics and glass and this number more than doubles.

Every penny is a prisoner and we all have a responsibility to change our culture.

When you’re about to casually spill last night’s kebab leftovers in your blue bin rather than your brown bin, just remember that £ 2 million plus a huge chunk of change that really should have been spent elsewhere.

I am not saying that it is easy for everyone to recycle “perfectly”, far from it.

For example, it was only in the past few months that I learned that cardboard pizza boxes should not go into the wastebasket because they were soiled with grease, cheese, and the like. food and paper fibers could not be separated from the oils when pulping.

You live and learn.

But I imagine that the people who complain first about the cut in services or the closure of community facilities are the ones who do not really give a draw in view of the range of blue, brown, green and black bins that have been given to them. provided. For a reason.

