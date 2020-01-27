advertisement

Fifty are more aware of independent external organizations (ALEO) than most others, and there is no doubt that these businesses, community organizations and charities have brought many benefits with them.

We have all been told that they would provide better management and better services while saving council money, and this is an approach that has worked in many cases.

But the news this week that the head of the Kirkcaldy regional committee felt compelled to step down from the board of directors of the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust at arm’s length because of what seems to be happening behind the scenes should only sound the alarm.

Fife advisor says sports council tries to force closure of main recreation center

It is fair to say that any suggestion that the Beacon Leisure Center in Burntisland could close was unexpected for the most part, and it certainly provoked a reaction from members of the public who use the facility from afar.

However, for former firefighter Neil Crooks to leave the board as he did, I guess there is no smoke without a fire.

Organizations like the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust can be independent, but they are still accountable to the board and therefore to us.

The reduced opening hours of Fife recreation centers sparked outrage in affected communities earlier this year, and this is not surprising. Closing a center at 2 p.m. on a Saturday when most families would likely choose to use it is ridiculous, but the fury of schedule changes was quickly eased by officials who simply said, “We have to save money. “.

I’m sure these same people have good reasons for making the decisions they’ve made, but running sports and recreation centers is more than just a balance sheet.

These are community assets that people rely on, and cuts and closings will simply not be accepted by the general public.

The same goes for our cultural assets, our golf courses and our recycling centers.

All of these aspects of life have had no problems researching, especially more recently, and it may be time for our elected members to dig a little deeper to see if these ALEOs are still working effectively and are adapted to their objective.

To me, there is something wrong with the way these ALEOs are funded, or there is something wrong with the way they are managed.

It may be a bit of both.

But it would be a lie to suggest that members of the public do not notice a difference.

