Now that we have a lot of snow on the ground, it’s time to head outside for winter fun!

The 8th annual Carly’s Hill Cardboard Classic Snow Fun Day will take place this Saturday.

Families are encouraged to come with a sleigh, but here’s the rub.

It should only be made of cardboard, tape and glue.

Helmets are required for all sleds and “safe children” will be on hand to ensure that everyone’s helmet is properly adjusted.

“A good rule of thumb is that if you’re doing something fast, you need to wear a helmet, which includes sledding,” said Tammie Budrow, event coordinator. “The weather will be fine. We have a lot of snow on the hill, so take your sleds. Take your box. Catch your children. Catch your husband. Come have fun with us at Carly’s Hill and help us promote winter safety. “

The free event will start at 11:00 am at the Springfield Park and Recreation Area in Fife Lake. Lunch is provided.

