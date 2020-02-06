advertisement

An inventor of Fife created an environmentally friendly wet wipe that dissolves in water in seconds.

Brian McCormack, owner of McCormack Innovation, said his product could be a game-changer for the global disposable wipe market.

Wet wipes are the main cause of the majority of blockages in UK sewers, which cost millions to resolve each year.

Currently, most wet wipes contain synthetic and plastic fibers, which means that they degrade slowly.

Mr. McCormack’s product has been granted “flush flush” status from Water UK, which means they can be safely flushed from the toilet.

He said: “Citizens and industry are no longer willing to accept the catastrophic impact of conventional wet wipes on the environment.

“Not only are they a marine pollutant and harmful to marine life, but they are the main cause of 50% to 70% of sewer plugs and 80% to 90% of all failures in wastewater pumping stations .

“I am delighted to announce that our wipes have received this vital accreditation.

“Although Fine to Flush is a British standard, it is widely appreciated around the world and is seen as a standard by which other countries can follow suit by raising the bar for removing wet wipes from the network. sewer. “

Mr. McCormack of Kirkcaldy said that the commercial interest in the product has been “amazing” in several areas.

A leading international healthcare company has tested the product biomedically and is continuing to test patients.

The company was supported by Business Gateway, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Development International and Zero Waste Scotland.

The wipes will be manufactured by our strategic partner, Guardpack, the UK’s most established contract manufacturer of individual wet wipe sachets.

Mr. McCormack’s other inventions include a stool collector and soluble bandages.

rmclaren@thecourier.co.uk

