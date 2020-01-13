advertisement

Fifty seeking to lose a few pounds after excess Christmas should spare a thought for a Fife fitness fanatic who will burn more than 100,000 calories in order to become a world record holder.

Kirkcaldy said 54-year-old Andy Glass launched an ambitious attempt to complete 251 bodypump exercise classes in a calendar year which, if successful, will officially make him a world record.

Bodypump is a workout using weights popular with those who want to be lean, toned and fit.

The combination of scientifically supported movements, motivating instructors and uptempo music helps gym enthusiasts achieve more than they would during solo training.

Already used to sweat in fitness, the 54-year-old sales assistant for a building materials company, hopes to go further than the class 150 challenge he launched in 2019 that he took up with ease .

This effort has raised much-needed funds for the Cottage Family Center in his hometown, the MacMillan Cancer charity.

He shattered that goal by finishing 239 classes of grueling bodypump exercises and 114 other fitness sessions that resulted in 208 hours of amazing workout in the gym.

This allowed Andy to burn about 107,279 calories and complete an impressive 353 fitness-related classes, just one gym per day for a whole year.

“I only started coming to the gym a few years ago to support my daughter who wanted to lose weight and I’ve been hooked since,” said Andy.

“I set last year’s challenge to finish 150 bodypump lessons, it really worked as a motivation and we beat it with ease at the end, finishing 239 lessons,” said Andy.

“So I contacted the Guinness World Records organization to see what the record was but I was told there was none.

“The panel therefore declared that to establish a record, I should be better than the objective they had set for 250 classes, hence the challenge 251.”

In order to prove that he finished the world record attempt, Andy will now have to provide photographic evidence and witness statements for each class in order to satisfy the jury.

“The paperwork and hula hoops you need to prove this is fairly comprehensive, but that only makes me even more determined,” he said.

“The fact that there are so few bodypump classes in Fife has also made it even more difficult to have to figure out exactly where I need to be to have enough classes, but I’m sure I’ll get there. “

Those wishing to follow Andy’s progress can do so via a regular update on the Andy’s Bodypump Guinness Record Record 2020 Facebook page.

