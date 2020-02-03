advertisement

Five-fold cancer patients can expect treatment faster than in most other parts of Scotland, new figures have revealed.

But children and adults waiting for mental health treatment still face longer waits than the Scottish average, with performance significantly below that of a year ago.

Over 98% of people diagnosed with cancer were treated within 31 days in October, against a Scottish government target of 95%, up 3% from the same period in 2018.

However, less than two-thirds of the children referred to the region’s Mental Health Service for Children and Adolescents (CAMHS) were seen within 18 weeks maximum, a drop of more than 20% compared to the previous year.

This is despite a significant increase in the number of children receiving treatment, as demand continues to increase.

Adults in need of psychological therapy are in a similar position, with only 64% seen within 18 weeks in October, compared to 72% in 2018.

NHS Fife has released monthly figures, described as a snapshot of its performance across the board.

Acting CEO Carol Potter said it was performing as well or better than the Scottish average in 21 of the 26 key areas, despite capacity issues at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Victoria was operating at 109% capacity, as the demands of winter combined with the number of people awaiting leave.

Potter said Fife has been particularly successful in reducing the number of patients injured in hospital falls, nosocomial infections and cesareans.

Improvements have also been noted in the number of people waiting to be diagnosed with the disease, with almost everyone waiting six weeks or less.

Problems with access to CAMHS and psychological therapies have however been recognized and work is underway to improve matters.

Nicky Connor, director of the Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We have specialists who work closely with us to work around CAMHS.

“Nevertheless, there is a challenge concerning the capacity in terms of waiting time and new references to the service and we will present a document on this subject.

“We are also considering psychological therapies and a national official is about to be appointed who will work with us at Fife.

“We are doing well with those who need access to lower levels of service, but more work is needed for those with more complex psychological needs.”

