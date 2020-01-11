advertisement

A Fife man destroyed a takeaway in Perth after learning that his food was not yet ready.

Brent Conway caused nearly £ 200 damage to a Dominos window on the city’s South Street.

The Perth sheriff’s court learned that the 23-year-old had “an unenviable record.”

Despite the financial situation, Mairi Graham told the court, “The accused entered the premises and ordered a pizza under the influence of alcohol.

“When he was told it was not ready, he started to shout and swear.

“We asked him to leave but he kicked and smashed a window,” she said.

“The employees contacted the police to report the incident. Due to his drunkenness and erratic behavior, he was placed in police custody.

“The cost of repairing the damage was £ 192.”

Defense lawyer Mike Tavendale said Conway had moved to Cupar and is now working at a steady job.

He said: “He has an enviable record, but he now stays in Cupar and works.”

Conway, formerly of Crosshill, admitted to threatening and abusive behavior at the Dominos store by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, and punching merchandising displays on September 11.

He further admitted to deliberately damaging the window by kicking him.

He was fined £ 500 and ordered to pay £ 192 compensation to the store owners.

In August, Conway was ordered to perform community service after baring her buttocks at a Remembrance Day memorial in Perth.

