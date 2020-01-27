advertisement

A Fife woman is at the forefront of efforts to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus which has so far killed at least 56 people and infected more than 2,000 people worldwide.

Dr. Kate Broderick of Dunfermline is executive vice president of research and development at Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the United States, which has just received a $ 9 million grant to create a deadly strain vaccine from China.

The 45-year-old alumnus of St Columba’s High leads a team that has designed a vaccine after receiving the virus sequence from the Chinese authorities, and is currently working on its manufacture so that it can be tested on animals before to move on to clinical trials. .

The $ 9 million grant from the Coaltiion for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will go towards the clinical development of the vaccine and will build on the $ 56 million previously granted to Inovio by CEPI to develop vaccines against Lassa fever and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), also caused by a coronavirus.

“This $ 9 million will allow us to push this research and development into the clinic and allow us to help these patients in the region of the epidemic,” said Dr. Broderick.

“We are working day and night to get there,” she said on Fox News.

Dr. Broderick – who studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to San Diego 20 years ago – revealed how computer technology enabled Inovio to design a vaccine just hours after examining genetic sequencing more early this month – much faster than the traditional approach to growing protein in eggs.

This is the pace of development, said Dr. Broderick, hoping that Inovio hoped to have a vaccine ready for human testing by the summer.

“The first case was reported to WHO on December 31 and it did not appear to be of great concern. It was like a new strain of pneumonia but nothing crazy, “the molecular genetics specialist told The Courier.

“We quickly discovered that it was serious and within a week, the Chinese government had sent us a sequence of the virus to allow us to design a vaccine, which will be ready to be tested in a few months.

“We used the DNA sequence of the virus to design a DNA drug that works much faster than the vaccines we receive when we are children.

“We hope to have it tested in early summer and deploy it where it is needed. However, it may be necessary to switch to millions of doses.

“I did something similar before when I participated in the treatment of the Zika virus about three years ago. The vaccine for this was developed and tested in seven months, which was the fastest of all time, but we want to be even faster this time.

“We have a lot of experience with infectious diseases such as Ebola and Zika, so we are really confident. The main obstacle is going to be to intensify it.”

