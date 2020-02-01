advertisement

ZURICH – FIFA launched a global program led by Arsene Wenger on Friday to close the gap in European football dominance by improving coaching and identifying young talent.

It is Wenger’s first major project since the former Arsenal coach was hired as FIFA’s head of football development in November.

advertisement

FIFA will offer member associations an expert analysis of their “high-performance ecosystem” in the national teams of men and women, in the domestic leagues, in scout projects and academies.

“The difference in skill levels between Europe and the rest of the world has grown,” said Wenger, suggesting that some associations focused too much on senior national teams rather than developing young players.

Europe represented all four semi-finalists and four different European teams at the 2018 World Cup – France, Serbia, England and Ukraine – won the last four editions of the U20 World Cup for men.

Wealthy European clubs have also won 12 of the last 13 Club World Cup tournaments and usually sign the best prospects worldwide.

At the 2019 Women’s World Cup, seven European teams competed against the US powerhouse in the quarterfinals.

“We need more youth competitions to identify talent, offer them a path and develop coaching,” said Wenger.

FIFA announced the project after Wenger led a five-day workshop with technical representatives from continental and national football associations in Doha, Qatar. The goal is to improve the training of coaching mentors and technical directors.

Associations working with Wenger’s team experts receive a report “Benchmarking their technical ecosystem with global standards,” FIFA said.

The Zurich-based organization will then “implement tailor-made technical programs” from 2021.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement