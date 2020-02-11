advertisement

ZURICH – FIFA is providing $ 16 million to help players who have not been paid for by their clubs.

The funding covers the period until 2022, and FIFA plans to set up a monitoring committee with the Global Players’ Union’s FIFPro to assess the needs of the players.

The fund will provide a “safety net” instead of playing players in full, FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the governing body wanted to “show commitment to help players in a difficult situation”.

FIFA has budgeted $ 3 million for the second half of the year and $ 4 million for 2021 and 2022, respectively. There is also $ 5 million available to pay unpaid salaries from July 2015 to June 2020.

“More than 50 clubs in 20 countries have closed in the past five years and hundreds of footballers have fallen into insecurity and need,” said FIFPro President Philippe Piat. “This fund will provide valuable support to the most needy players and families. Many of these clubs have closed to avoid paying outstanding wages. They immediately developed into so-called new clubs. “

