LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Part of the Interstate 80 is closed in Montour County after a crash had sent several people to the hospital.

The state police tells us that a tractor trailer and an SUV collided on I-80 east near Danville on Friday at half past three.

The big rig tipped over and flames broke out. Viewer video shows the truck on fire.

Two adults and a child were in the SUV. They were taken to the hospital with serious injury.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also taken to the hospital, but that will be fine.

Both lanes of I-80 East between the Limestoneville and Danville exits are closed off while the police clean up that wreck in Montour County.

According to PennDOT, traffic will be diverted at the Route 254 (Limestoneville) exit to Route 54.

