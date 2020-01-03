advertisement

It was unreasonable to expect another season of 13: 3 in 2019.

PHILADELPHIA – Now that the Philadelphia Eagles are just one of four teams that have been competing in playoffs since 2017, it may be a good time to hear the offensive coordinator Mike Groh, general manager Howie Roseman and quarterback Carson Wentz, the medical team to knock down and everyone else is only responsible for the guesswork that the team did not return to 13: 3 after the postseason and blocked the home advantage.

That they are 9-7 and host the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round of the playoffs on Sunday (4:40 p.m., NBC) is more remarkable than when they had the best NFC record in 2017.

advertisement

First of all, even under the best circumstances, it is difficult to play 13: 3. It’s almost as difficult to earn a reunion in the first round. Just ask the New England Patriots, led by the greatest coach ever. In the last week of the regular season, they couldn’t even do their business at home against the Miami Dolphins. Now they have to compete against a team this weekend that brought them the biggest defeat last year (24 points) since 2014.

Of course, this offensive by the Eagles is not the same without Frank Reich and John DeFilippo. But who should say that it would not be the same if they had never left?

Juggernaut offenses don’t last long in the NFL, especially when their quarterbacks are suddenly compromised because Carson Wentz has been out all last year or all of their best recipients are kicked out of the box like this year.

The immune system adapts and forces crimes to do the same. The only ones that really stand are those with quarterbacks they can wear and head coaches who can make it possible.

Nick Foles was better at it, some say, because he took over late last season compared to what Wentz did with a healing knee and a sick back.

Foles took an offensive on December 16, leading the Eagles to four straight wins, including a playoff loss to the Chicago Bears before a New Orleans loss ended the season.

Wentz did the same this year, with a much smaller cast that committed a serious offense on December 9 and resulted in four straight wins, which were essentially elimination games.

The point is, like last year, an injured Eagles team, and Wentz in particular, took time to figure things out. With such dramatic roster sales, you just don’t keep rolling. A third of the active roster was changed from week 1 to week 17.

As many players as the Eagles lost in 2017, they were able to deal with them because they were evenly distributed. They just lost a linebacker (Jordan Hicks), a running back (Darren Sproles), an offensive lineman (Jason Peters), a quarterback (Wentz) and so on.

What they have been dealing with since then, with multiple injuries in more than one position group, was much more devastating.

If the team had lost as many defensive and running backs in 2017 as the team from the previous year or as many broad recipients or running backs or defensive linemen as this team, a Super Bowl would not have been won even with Joe Montana in the center, let alone with Reich as an offensive coordinator – and he didn’t even call the plays.

Groh may not have the creative mind or personality of Reich, but the only evidence anyone outside the NovaCare complex (and even the reporters who are there every day) must have evidence of this theory is evidence.

The fact that Groh was stiff in his first season during the press conferences – he improved drastically in the second year – and that the crime decreased after Reich left has led to the conclusion that Groh has to go.

That may also be true. But it is more likely that it is not, and the Eagles would not have been better off last year, and Reich would never have gone this year.

Reich had a relatively healthy Andrew Luck in his first year as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and won a playoff game. This season the Colts dropped to 7-9 after Luck’s impressive decision to retire.

John DeFilippo? He was dismissed as the Viking offensive coordinator before the end of last season, and was then reunited with Foles in Jacksonville that year. How is that for one of the two?

Meanwhile, coach Doug Pederson and his staff keep thinking, although it is a bit too late for many critics.

And they can because Roseman chose a draft pick. Someone who complains about Andre Dillard, Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Derek Barnett or Nate Gerry? Then there was 2016 when they designed Wentz, Isaac Seumalo, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jalen Mills.

Nor can Roseman and the coaching team be held responsible for Greg Ward not being able to recognize the wrong narrative that he is a better recipient than Nelson Agholor. Agholor has had problems over the years – first emotionally, now physically. But he also got 62 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017 and 64 passes for 736 yards and four touchdowns in the past year. And he’s a proven playoff player.

So, while we’re at it, how about you apply the brakes on this whole thing?

Yes, Ward should have been on this active squad from the start of the season. No, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s better than a healthy agholor.

Personnel and coaching mistakes were made with certainty. But all teams do it.

Not all of them overcome as the Eagles did despite the bad, bad Penner Groh, Pederson, Carson Walch, Roseman, Wentz and the medical staff.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

advertisement