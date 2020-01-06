advertisement

The season-end loss to the Seahawks was disappointing, but understandable given the circumstances

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have probably not yet made the final decision after losing 17: 9 to Seattle on Sunday evening. This was certainly the case in the minutes after the game, which ended with the exact score their previous meeting scored in November.

Center Jason Kelce hobbled into the coach’s room without a comment and hugged some teammates like quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who may have spent his last game with this squad.

Security Malcolm Jenkins shrugged and said, “I don’t know,” when asked if he was confident that a new contract could be worked out that would bring him a little more money the rest of the way than his current one zero.

Backup quarterback Josh McCown was on the podium as he thought about his career and played in his first playoff game at the age of 40 and whether he wanted to retire. In the end, he didn’t slam the door in the prospect of a return.

Others, like Security Rodney McLeod, have been thinking about a play or two that they would like to see and that could have changed the outcome. In particular, it was the only really harmful pass for which Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, with his stunning ability to scramble, didn’t have to take any extra time: a 53-yard bomb for a touchdown action in the middle of the field to wide receiver DK Metcalf in the third quarter.

But after having time to digest everything that has happened in this most disappointing yet cathartic season of 2019, they will all come to the realization that they are as far as possible with the problems they had to solve along the way went.

You have to lose sight of the potential help from DeSean Jackson, who can be removed from the list of injured reservists this week, and Lane Johnson, whose sprain has prevented him from playing a fourth game in a row. On Sunday, Row was on the way, to find a way to survive and advance this brutal first week of the playoff competition.

Irritated Dallas Goedert on #Eagles’ 17: 9 loss to the #Seahawks: pic.twitter.com/ba0p3whtqY

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 6, 2020

Because they maximized what they could get with the players they had at their disposal. The Eagles, as they are constituted, would not win the Super Bowl anyway, even if Jackson and Johnson were added to the mix again.

As always, injuries are part of the game. But not the sheer number that team has had to manage in the past two seasons.

This season, the Eagles have done what probably no other team in the history of the free agency’s league era has done. They won their division despite losing their three top wide receivers (DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor), two of their running backs (Darren Sproles and Corey Clement) and their Pro-Bowl Right Guard (Brandon Brooks). Ronald Darby), a linebacker at the start (Kamu Grugier-Hill) and a defensive duel at the start (Malik Jackson) as well as a valuable spin on the defensive line (Hassan Ridgeway) for the season, which at times without the tight end of the Pro Bowl (Zach ) Ertz), Pro Bowl Right Tackle (Lane Johnson), another linebacker (Nigel Bradham), a running back (Jordan Howard) and the other cornerback (Jalen Mills).

And that was all before the Coup de Grace on Sunday when, at the end of the game, they had to rely on 40-year-old journeyman McCown to beat 22-year-old rookie Miles Sanders in fourth place. Alive in a playoff game they had no business staying, but might have won if Sanders had managed to hold out. Because it sure looked like he had a touchdown.

The throw was a little low, Sanders couldn’t catch up with his two hands on it, and the Eagles finally stared down the end-of-the-line run that would have come so much earlier for so many other teams across the league.

McCown cried when he only talked about the momentum he was experiencing for the first time in his career.

“I was like moments five weeks ago when you came home from Miami by plane and felt that everything was lost and this is a dark place,” said McCown. “Then you talk and ask if we can win and get all these games in. I have been through my career a few times in those moments and I haven’t made it.

“What an honor it was to be in this group.”

This unique playoff team will say goodbye to defeat at some point, justifiably feeling proud of what they have done so far, and proving that the championship culture built two seasons ago is stronger than ever.

Maybe stronger.

“Obviously, this team embodies this city,” said Ertz. “It’s a tough city, a tough city, and I think the character of this team has been a reflection of this city in recent years. We do everything we can to win on Sundays and sometimes we just showed up.” a little bit short.

“… I feel like this team has thrown together in the past four weeks as I imagined. They lost 17-3 to the Giants and if we lose this game the season is so good like over guys, never with pointed fingers the guys never questioned what’s going on or why we are dealing with so many injuries.

“Everyone wants to say, why don’t we have a nickname for the training teams? But they’re just great soccer players. That’s the bottom line.”

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

