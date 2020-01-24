advertisement

The birds still have four vacancies with Doug Pederson

Ladies and gentlemen, Bud Abbott and Lou Costello are here to try to understand the troubled state of the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff.

Abbott: “Who is the offensive coordinator, what is the wide receiver trainer and I don’t know what is the defensive backs trainer?”

Costello: “Yes, but who is the offensive coordinator now?”

Abbott: Exactly.

Costello: “I’m just trying to find out the name of the offensive coordinator.”

Abbott: “No, what is the coach for broad recipients?”

After this riddle has been resolved, we turn to the somewhat more serious matter of the four vacancies for the Eagles staff: offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, defensive backs coach and defensive line coach.

And those are the jobs we know are open. No matter who or what or I don’t know if I made the decision to get rid of most of these guys at all.

Since these jobs are open, many names have emerged as potential replacement members, especially for offensive coordinators. Some have reportedly conducted interviews, others have decided that it is not worthwhile or have already declined.

All we know for sure is this: Mike Groh (offensive coordinator), Carson Walch (wide receivers coach) and Phillip Daniels (defensive line coach) were fired, and defense coach Cory Undlin left the company to become the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator , And their replacements remain unclear, though ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that former security marquand Manuel emerged as the front runner for the defensive back position.

Manuel was the defensive back coach of the Atlanta Falcons when they made the Super Bowl in the 2016 season. The following season, he was promoted to defensive coordinator, but was fired after the 2018 season and spent 2019 without a coaching job.

Meanwhile, Inside the Birds Podcast’s Adam Caplan reports that Defense Assistant Matt Burke, who was hired by the Eagles last year, will be the new line of defense, with Jeremiah Washburn joining as his assistant.

If the name appears familiar, it’s because Jeremiah Washburn is the son of Jim Washburn, the Eagles’ defensive coach for 2011 and part of 2012. He was released by Andy Reid in Philadelphia last season after reports surfaced that he faced the defensive coordinator Juan Castillo and even offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. He and Mornhinweg almost had a fist fight on the sidelines during a game.

Jim Washburn was also not a fan of the defensive ending Brandon Graham, who remains in Philadelphia and is starting now.

The job as an offensive coordinator has become a tougher task for the Eagles because it is neither associated with playful tasks nor with a lot of certainty. After all, Groh was fired after the offensive in the NFL had taken 12th place on points and finished second at the time of possession. And it was probably not even the call from head coach Doug Pederson.

That could be the reason why many of their goals are reportedly either refused or refused to interview. Among them are USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, quarterback coach James Urban from Baltimore Ravens and quarterback coach Mike Kafka from Kansas City Chiefs, who were refused permission to interview because his contract will not expire until next year.

Kafka has probably had a better job waiting for him when Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy gets a head coaching job anyway. The same goes for Urban if Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman continues.

Many other available and presumably qualified candidates were quickly snapped up by college or pro teams without seriously considering the Eagles.

Veteran Jim Caldwell, former quarterback coach and head coach, remains an option. This also applies to internal candidates Duce Staley, the running backs trainer, and Press Taylor, the quarterbacks trainer.

San Francisco 49ers game coordinator Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, could be a name that the Eagles are also interested in.

The Eagles would be best served if they finally gave Staley the job he should have had in 2018, or Caldwell, a widely respected “quarterback whisperer”.

The Wide Receiver Coach is just as difficult for the Eagles to sell. Pederson has had a different one every year since it was acquired in 2016.

So who in mind would want something like that?

Who is indeed the trainer for broad recipients?

No, who is the offensive coordinator?

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

