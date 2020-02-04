advertisement

The birds must either change their schedule or staff to put more pressure on the opposing quarterbacks

You can be patient with Derek Barnett, Shareef Miller and Josh Sweat. You can continue to use reliable veteran Brandon Graham in defensive line rotation.

You can even continue with cornerbacks that don’t have a top speed.

advertisement

But one thing the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely can’t do if they want to go back to the Super Bowl is to avoid dramatically improving their passport rush.

Regardless of whether it’s bringing in elite rushers, or defense coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is changing his conservative blitz philosophy, or both, the Eagles will not be able to compete at the highest level without messing with opposing quarterbacks more than in the last two years.

Super Bowl LIV should have taught them so much.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ recipe for success was simple. They relied on a super quarterback and their tremendous pace of attack, making Jimmy Garoppolo never feel relaxed enough to spot John Candy or another celebrity on a fourth-quarter drive that the San Francisco 49ers did Could have turned.

Had the 49ers prevailed, they would have forced Patrick Mahomes into too many mistakes.

The more the NFL game evolves – or evolves depending on your perspective – the less important it is to have elite corners. The 49ers have one of the best ever played. How was that for you?

Richard Sherman will be in the Hall of Fame one day, but he was a step back when it was most needed.

Rule changes that essentially make any type of contact with recipients illegal and limit the target area of ​​legal quarterback hits to about a square centimeter mean that the defense must be realistic and either level up or soften the back end while trying will win other fights Which contact is not only allowed but encouraged: the scrimmage line.

You need to get more pressure.

You already have the super quarterback – or not, depending on your perspective. You are already doing a good to great job of stopping the run. You will surely give your broad reception corps more speed.

But they will never be able to beat the 49ers who are young and stay here for a while, let alone the Chiefs, without improving their rush to the level seen in Miami on Sunday night.

The pressure is not necessarily measured with bags. The chiefs ended this game with just one.

It is also measured by how much the quarterback has been removed from his seat and / or forced into faulty throws, washed out of his pocket, or distracted on the line.

To this end, the chiefs did an excellent job, especially in the fourth quarter when Steve Spagnuolo, the chief’s defensive coordinator, sent the cavalry on to get Garoppolo to defeat them.

He didn’t do it.

He could not.

Here is the fourth quarter:

The Chiefs returned 10 points behind and flashed to force Garoppolo to miss his target in second place. Then they chased him to the sidelines to make a modest third place win and force a punt.

The next time the 49ers touched the ball, they had to drop their only threesome – first by hitting a pass down to the second, then by sending two additional strikers down to the third and hitting him hard to get one To force off-target throw.

After the 49ers stayed behind at four in their next ball possession, a hit on the second descent was followed by pressure that forced a fall to the third descent and their only and single sack to the fourth descent by sending two additional strikers and one Maximum impact achieved. Protection plan.

The Eagles don’t do enough near these things.

This is partly because the structure of their roster is not in line with their coordinator’s philosophy. You tried Barnett, but after three years, he didn’t pay enough dividends. His 6.5 sacks and 32 pressures in 2019 were offset by 10 penalties, including five unnecessary roughness marks and another for the illegal use of hands.

Besides, it’s not enough anyway. Compared to the previous five drafts, Barnett is the only defender they chose to go over the fourth round.

In the same period, the only seasoned edge rusher they brought, Michael Bennett, was sold after just one season – in which he led all of the Eagles perimeter rushers with 9.0 bags.

In contrast, the 49ers started the Super Bowl with three first places in front, which had a total of 26.5 sacks for the regular season and made Dee Ford, another former first place, turn around on the edge.

As long as the Eagles stay with Schwartz, they have to give him more talent

Even then, it is not a guarantee.

But it has to be part of their plan.

Otherwise, the Super Bowl remains out of reach regardless of how much you could improve your secondary.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

advertisement