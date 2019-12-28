advertisement

The former Penn State star already owns the Eagles single-season rookie rushing record

PHILADELPHIA – This season, Miles Sander’s legs are supposed to feel heavier than ever.

Instead, the retreating Eagles rookie pulls the NFL together to qualify late for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award – something no one in the world could have predicted a month ago.

After all, December was about preparing for a bowl game for Sanders in January when he was in Penn State. All this extra football is new to him.

This also applies to the recent success. Just as Sanders started the season, missed holes, and fiddled around twice (both with a three-point loss to Detroit in September), it looked like 2019 would go down in the books as an adjustment year.

Now he is forcing the league to defend himself to adapt to him. Sanders scored his two best rushing results this month (83 defeated in Miami, 122 in a win in Washington), scoring two of his three rushing touchdowns and two of his three received touchdowns.

In this flood of activities, he has up to 766 rushing yards on 170 carriers (average 4.51) and 510 receiving yards on 47 catches. That’s 1,276 meters from the abyss, or almost as much as at Oakland, where Josh Jacobs (1,316), who until recently was believed to be playing a two-race for the offensive rookie of the year with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, ran back ,

Now Sanders comes and storms down the route.

He has already broken LeSean McCoy’s 637-meter franchise rookie rushing mark.

How did it all happen so quickly?

“Mentally, I just tried to stay focused and bypass the wall,” said Sanders. “I think I avoided it a bit, I probably hit it one day and I was blown out. I would say something to (Running Backs Coach) Duce (Staley). He knows what it’s like, man. If anyone knows what it’s like, it’s Duce. That’s why I appreciate him so much. He got me through everything and my head stays straight.

“This is soccer for big boys,” said Sanders. “We know what it’s about and I have to give them my heart just like everyone else give their hearts. I owe this team so much.”

Sanders and the Eagles can win the NFC East Championship title against the New York Giants on Sunday with a win or a draw or loss in Dallas or a draw against Washington at home.

It developed so quickly that Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Mike Groh had to adjust their schedules.

First, they were forced to do so by a striker who had put Jordan Howard off for six games. But now that Howard has been released for the return and is expected to play on Sunday, there is no turning back. Sanders remains number 2 and Boston Scott number 2 in the second year.

“We were planning with Miles and Boston,” Pederson said on Friday, “and Jordan obviously gives us a third situational guy. We understand who he is. Again, we mentioned yesterday about conditioning and playing style and”. When you’re ready, you just can’t give him all the pieces.

“We don’t necessarily want to disturb what we’re up to, but he’s obviously a big part of our offense,” Pederson said.

Or was.

Through no fault of his own, Howard can no longer take the lead regardless of his health because Sanders will need the ball more and more, especially this Sunday when Zach Ertz, the main receiver of the Eagles, took command with a broken rib.

Sanders has had 25 touches in the past two weeks – most of them as professionals.

It is the new norm to borrow a sentence from Pederson. Sanders is now too electrifying and reliable not to be the main actor in her weekly screenplays.

Sanders has admitted to wanting to be the offensive rookie of the year lately.

“But I have a lot more to worry about,” he said. “… so when it comes, it comes. We’re trying to get into these playoffs first. “

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

