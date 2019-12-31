advertisement

The revolving door of healthy players is likely to continue running against the Seahawks on Sunday

At a bittersweet press conference with Doug Pederson on Monday, the Eagles coach spoke again about a problem his team has had for three seasons: injuries.

Catastrophic injuries.

The latest reveal? Right wing Brandon Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowl player who survived Sunday’s 34:17 win over the Giants in the second quarter, has a shoulder injury that has ended his season.

The latest secrecy? Pederson cannot confirm whether Zach Ertz, who was also selected for three Pro Bowls, has an injured kidney, as Ian Rapoport of nfl.com reported on Sunday.

“Well, I’m not a doctor,” Pederson suppressed. “Well I don’t know … I don’t think much of these reports, of course, but I do know: you know, Zach is a tough guy and we’ll be smart. Of course, we’ll do our due diligence before we hurt anyone Send players back onto the field, but we’re happy that we can at least get him back into work this week. “

According to the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut, healing of kidney injuries typically takes at least three weeks, sometimes even eight weeks. Healing from a kidney injury has nothing to do with how hard a person is.

Ertz only missed his first game on Sunday since 2017 when the team had injuries to his ribs and back.

Miles Sanders, who pushed for the NFL offensive rookie of the year, also left the game in the first half. He suffered an ankle injury, for which Pederson is much more optimistic, and called it “everyday”, along with cornerback Jalen Mills, who was inactive due to an ankle injury that had occurred a week earlier.

There’s something new every week that made scramble mode the team’s default.

#Eagles TE Josh Perkins on the impact of so many practice players today: pic.twitter.com/xAfO9tYf3Q

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) December 30, 2019

If there is any consolation, the Seattle Seahawks, their playoff opponents in next Sunday’s wildcard round, have been through the same thing.

But Pederson doesn’t have time to worry too much about the strength of the opposing squad. He just has to build a new group every week to play elimination games.

The good news is that cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) and Tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) might be ready to go back into action after Sunday’s missed game. Johnson has actually missed the last three.

And corner Avonte Maddox, who was in and out of the game on Sunday with an ankle sprain, should also be fine.

The bad news is that the reception corps may be in worse shape than advertised and Daeshon Hall’s defensive end for the season has been lost with a torn ACL.

Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was heard telling a coach in the locker room after Sunday’s game that he had trouble jumping off his foot, which could explain why he was limited to only 17 snapshots and was never targeted.

Even more bizarre was that Hall was sitting on a stool in the middle of the dressing room, looking totally confused and melancholic, while the rest of the team started New Year’s Eve two nights earlier.

I went to him and asked him if he was fine.

“Yes, I’m fine,” he said.

“What is the injury? Can you say?”

“I don’t even know,” he replied.

So add Hall to the list of players entering and / or leaving on a giant conveyor belt that runs continuously this year.

Not having Brooks on the rest of the way is like a wrench thrown into the offensive machine. The Eagles could do without Brooks, but then they probably have to stay healthy elsewhere. That means freeing Lane Johnson from his sprained ankle and preventing 37-year-old Jason Peters from leaving games with various excruciating complaints.

To that end, Peters only missed three offensive snapshots on Sunday.

Back to the wide receivers for a second.

The Eagles started the season with DeSean Jackson (now in the injured reserve), Alshon Jeffery (also in the injured reserve) and Nelson Agholor, who has missed five of the last six games with a knee injury and has no idea if he ever has another will play game for the Eagles.

They ended the game on Sunday with Greg Ward, who had been mostly practice player for the past three years, Robert Davis, who left the streets in October for the practice squad and rose this month. and Deontay Burnett, who were deregistered from the road to the training team this month and promoted on Tuesday.

If the Eagles advance in the playoffs, they may be able to get Jackson back. He would be entitled to leave the injured reserve for the division round. But this is even more of a dream than a probability.

Your injury situation has gotten so bad that the team may want to add a full-time injury personnel manager because nobody seems to be able to keep track of all the bodies that have broken down in the building every hour.

However, Pederson did better than most. Maybe better than everyone.

Before the Eagles play any more games, one has to ask if a coach in the history of the NFL era of free agency / caps could have created such a mutated squad to a 9-7 record and a division title.

The Eagles ended the game on Sunday without their top 3 opponents (Jackson, Jeffery and Agholor), their top tight end (Ertz), two pro bowl offensive linemen (Brooks and Johnson), three of the four running Backs with which she started the season (Sanders, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement), both start cornerbacks (Mills and Ronald Darby), a start linebacker (Kamu Grugier-Hill) and a start defensive tackle (Malik Jackson) ,

Now it starts, directly into the playoffs, without having time to rest.

“It was our M.O. every week, so to speak,” said Pederson. “It is again an honor for my coaches, for the players who move up and play and play. In this case it is no different and we have a big chance ahead of us.

“Again, Seattle won’t be sorry that we obviously come in here. We cannot do the same. We just have to keep working, practice, prepare, and prepare for Sunday. “

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

