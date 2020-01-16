advertisement

Persistence was the hallmark of the former Eagles recipient

Harold Carmichael was no less concerned about the circumstances, but his entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame shouldn’t have lasted that long, and neither had the mechanism that allowed it.

At least the hall finally got it right when it was announced on Wednesday that the former Eagles Wide Receiver, still rightly popular in Philadelphia, will be picked up this summer after being featured in a special one-time ballot for another 15 Selections was selected as part of the Centennial Class.

Of course, Carmichael should have been decades earlier. Still, he told me he was blown away just to be included in the Centennial ballot, which included the most famous of his former coaches, Dick Vermeil, which was announced at the end of the 2019 season.

“It would be too good to be true if we could go in together,” he said during a pre-dinner in December.

Unfortunately, he was right. Vermeil will have to wait at least another year to get in.

Carmichael, 70, is eventually recognized for a career in which all but two of his 182 games have been contested for the Eagles.

With the exception of the 1973 season, when he led the NFL with 67 receptions and 1,116 seats, Carmichael was generally not a large-volume receiver. He ended his 14-year career with 590 catches for 8,985 yards.

Amazing honor! Congratulations Harold! #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/SR5ALbD6A3

– Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz), January 15, 2020

But at a time when defenders were allowed to hit quarterbacks and receivers, the 6-foot-8 Carmichael, built more like an NBA striker, counted its catches. His 79 touchdown catches ranked 28th overall and his average career step of 15.2 meters per catch has been pushed down by the game for many terrible teams.

Many recipients collect statistics when their teams are worst. Carmichael did its best job when the Eagles were at their best.

When the Eagles under Vermeil and quarterback Ron Jaworski became competitors for a short time, Carmichael had a lot to do with it. In the four years from 1978 to 1981 in which he played the only winning teams, Carmichael scored 216 passes for 3,817 yards (17.7 yards per reception) and 34 touchdowns.

Carmichael defined the consistency. From the beginning of the 1972 season to the end of 1980, he had at least one pass per game in a series of 127, then an NFL record.

If what he did during his player career was not enough, what he did as director of player development and alumni from 1998 to 2014 and as a fan engagement liasion from 2014 to 2015 should have had enough , Carmichael is an integral part of games throughout the week at the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field.

It is available to any player at any time for advice and is available to anyone who needs it for a story … or just to sit down with him and eat a pregame menu.

Same hometown Jacksonville. Same high school raines. Same NFL Team Eagles 🦅. Now the same place in the Pro Football HOF !! Congratulations Harold. You have helped me to pave the way for greater success because I saw your excellence come from Duval! #Ichiban #FlyEaglesFly # HOF2020 #BBTB pic.twitter.com/D89Jddyxlr

– Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) January 15, 2020

“Harold has served as a role model, mentor, and friend to so many during his four decades in Philadelphia as a player, manager, and ambassador,” said Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Eagles, in a statement. “He is a unique person who loves this organization, who loves this city and its fans, and who treats everyone with dignity and respect.”

Carmichael’s down-to-earth personality often prevents him from securing his VIP status. A dynamic that first became noticeable here when I met him at the 2013 US Open golf tournament in Merion. I was on the ropes after Tiger Woods. Carmichael was outside, only enjoying herself with the thousands of others.

No VIP tent, nothing special.

I remember thinking: “Gosh, there’s something wrong with this picture.”

Carmichael engages everyone he meets. He has time for everyone.

He also has a sense of humor.

During a conversation at the training camp two years ago, I told him I had seen a replay of an NYPD Blue episode the night before, mentioning his name.

“Yes, they sent me released down here to sign,” he said, rolling his eyes. He seemed to know what was going to happen next.

“I never saw it,” he said, rolling his eyes. “Should I?”

“Probably not,” I recommended.

After all, I told him it was a scene in which the detectives brought these 6-5 transvestite prostitutes to the station for questioning. They started by asking him to confirm his real name as Harold Carmichael.

“Yes,” replied the character, “like the soccer player, only three inches shorter.”

The real Carmichael shook his head and smiled.

“Well, I think that seals it,” he said.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

