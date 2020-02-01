advertisement

This is a trait that GM Howie Roseman has to address in the off-season

Speed ​​kills, but not as much as a deficiency in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles, with 10 planned picks in this year’s NFL draft, learned in 2019 that it’s difficult and they know they need more of it where it matters most, cornerback and wide receiver. They are expected to tackle this early and often.

advertisement

This should be the case regardless of what happens in the free hand.

Therefore, the need for speed is the focus of our first full design projection for this team in 2020.

The equalizer will also come into full effect for Eagles and General Manager Howie Roseman in 2020, thanks to three additional tips that are believed to be based on the number of free agents lost and replaced the previous year.

The projected extra picks, which will almost certainly appear in the third and fourth round, have not been determined. For our purposes, however, we use the widespread scenario here that you get an additional selection in the third and two more in the fourth.

In combination with previous trades, there are a total of 10 tips, four of them in the first three rounds.

Here we go:

First round

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

One word: speed. Another: production. Another: happiness.

Here’s what we mean: if the Eagles were lucky enough to still see Ruggs (6 feet, 190 pounds) on the board when they finished 21st overall, they would be stupid to name someone else’s. Ruggs runs a 40-yard run of 4.2 seconds and scores every fourth goal if he caught the ball in his college career. That’s 24 touchdowns at 98 receptions when you score at home that we know you are.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Second round

DT Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Don’t look now, but overall Fletcher Cox is 29 years old and has had a season with 3.5 sacks. Malik Jackson is also 29 years old and missed all but one of the games last season, which is more of an immediate need.

In Madubuike (6: 3, 305) you get a player whose best feature is a gap penetrator. That’s exactly what they need for their defensive duels in the Wide 9.

The Draft Network said the following about him: “Justin Madubuike has put together consecutive outstanding seasons at Texas A&M and takes engaging penetration skills to the next level. For the most part, Madubuike is explosive from his stance and attacks the neutral zone with leverage and urgency. His hands are heavy and he has the flexibility to reduce his surface area, overcome gaps and track. “

Third round

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Yes, you need another corner or two. However, if they’re really drawing by value and Mims is available here, pull the trigger first and ask questions later.

Mims is 6-3, 210 and is a decorated track star. Joined him together with Ruggs, Greg Ward and second grader J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would make the broad reception corps extremely young.

But do you know what it can do? Exciting.

Third round (balancing)

Question: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

The Eagles will likely hit the market for a quarterback and it’s never a bad idea to design one every year anyway. Though they designed Clayton Thorson last year, the decision turned out to be a spectacular failure.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Hurts (6-1, 220) can be a weapon for a team that likes to go RPOs and do zone reads like the Eagles do. He also has great arm strength.

Fourth round

CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

He is a good size (6-0, 200) and 32-inch arms that fit his skills, which were fully showcased in the Senior Bowl.

“I almost forgot that he was out on the field a lot because the goals just weren’t going in his direction,” wrote Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.

Would be a great choice for the Eagles here.

Fourth round (balancing)

S Antoine Brooks, Maryland

With 5: 11: 215, he is considered an excellent tackler and physical player who can defend in tight areas, but is not considered the last line of defense. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz could, however, be used for him in a safety linebacker hybrid position.

Fourth round (balancing)

LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

He’s a decent size (6-3, 235) for a linebacker in today’s easier defense and can really score. The Draft Network’s scouting report, which nevertheless classifies him as the 148th overall prospect of the draft, generally awards good grades.

That means he could be on the board at the end of round four.

Fifth round

T Charlie Heck, North Carolina

Would be a good choice for development here. Stern is 6-foot-8, which means that he has a frame that can carry more than the 310 pounds he’s carrying. Would like to see what he could become after a year in her weight room.

Heck also played both sides for the Tar Heels, which could be huge, if at all, when making decisions about drawing linemen that may not stand a chance for a long time.

Fifth round (via trade)

DE Trevon Hill, Miami

The positive: He is a proven pass rusher with excellent athletics and good hands.

The negative: He was kicked out of Virginia Tech in 2018 after criticizing the coaching team on social media, among other things. And it’s not very big (6-3, 235).

Can the Eagles make a man out of this boy? Could be worth a selection to find out.

Sixth round (via trade)

CB Levonta Taylor, State of Florida

Taylor has all kinds of crazy cover skills. But at 5-10, 190, he’s not exactly a terror in the game. Still, it’s worth a gamble at this stage of the design.

And the Eagles need cornerbacks. Always seems that way.

If the Eagles can help draft some instant hit players, they’ll have a chance to stay on NFC East and fight for another Super Bowl berth.

If they don’t, after years of mediocrity that helped the New York Giants and Washington build their talent base, they’ll quickly fall into the overall rankings, especially with the quarterback. The Dallas Cowboys already have excellent staff.

And now all three teams seem to have strengthened with new coaching staff.

This is why the Eagles have to hit home runs instead of singles in this year’s draft.

Otherwise, they will have to completely rebuild a team around a quarterback that has not yet finished a season apart from its first season in 2016.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

advertisement