Pass Rush made life difficult for Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The work of the Philadelphia Eagles beforehand has helped them complete the work on the back end of their leaky passport repair.

Even though Ronald Darby, who is in an injured reserve, and Jalen Mills played without starting curves, the Eagles Secondary played so well throughout the season. Maybe better.

In the end, they won the New York Giants 34-17, which was not quite as good as the result.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who made five touchdowns the previous week, was limited to one that day. The cornerbacks Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Sidney Jones all played very well.

Even bigger were the guys at the top, pushing Jones to submit, firing him four times, beating him on numerous other pieces, and confusing him with different looks.

Derek Barnett had two of the sacks since Jones had very few comfortable bats the night he was forced to try 47 passports. He was often forced to flee, possibly to targets that were recorded at all.

“If this was the best thing we played,” said defensive end Brandon Graham, “I’m glad it just happened because it just gets better, and we just have to keep going.

“It flashed a bit and sometimes we were just out there doing games and stuff. When you compete against a rookie quarterback, you want to see how well dressed he really is. You don’t want to give away much. And we did a great job there. “

Graham also had a sack to get his season up to 8.5. Defensive duel Tim Jernigan had the other as the defensive line members mostly beat the men up and won the trench wars, which so often determine the outcome of games like this that were a draw in the fourth quarter until Jake Elliott scored 50- Yard field goal to give the Eagles a final lead and create the conditions for the game’s crucial defensive game.

#Eagles RB Boston Scott after his first #NFL 3-TD game: “I’m not happy” pic.twitter.com/4byPgNDozi

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) December 30, 2019

This came into the possession of the Giants when Jones fingered a faint sound, picked it up after it bounced off an offensive lineman, and then fingered it again when security struck Malcolm Jenkins in a flash. The ball bounced back to the 2-yard line before Fletcher Cox recaptured it. The Eagles Boston Scott scored in the next game, and the NFC East title was reportedly wrapped up.

Although Jenkins scored the first goal, it was a jailbreak when the ball hit the ground. The best the Giants could hope for on this piece was a sack.

The best thing.

Jernigan was just happy to be part of an overwhelming effort.

“Frankly, I thought we stayed a little bit more than normal in our normal stuff,” said Jernigan. “I think it was just guys who knew the situation, man. The guys knew the situation and we knew we had to go home to make a difference.

“We just knew we had to keep playing no matter what the situation. We just had to keep going because at the end of the day we knew this team would survive against us. We wanted to prevent the game from getting too close. “

The #Eagles Dallas Goedert, wearing a “The East Is Not Enough” t-shirt, talks about the impact of today’s narrow limits: pic.twitter.com/g40hNp1pbM

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) December 30, 2019

Jones went over for 301 yards and ran for 26 more. No matter. Because apart from a touchdown ride where he drove 4 against 5, he was stopped by the Eagles every time. The only other landing for Giants was on a 68-yard site operated by Saquon Barkley.

However, Barkley was a non-factor before and after this run, as he only caught up 24 yards with his other 16 Carries.

That’s because the giants were never able to give him the ball.

Many thanks to the Eagles’ Pass Rush.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

