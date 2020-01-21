advertisement

Before the Philadelphia Eagles and General Manager Howie Roseman decide to have an ugly contract dispute with Malcolm Jenkins – which is ultimately a major disadvantage for victorious cultural coach Doug Pederson – they also need to consider the following: Will you be better off without all-round security in Year 2020?

Or 2021.

The answer, of course, is no.

advertisement

And if that means overpaying him in a market that, as Jenkins says, “is good for security right now,” that’s what they have to do.

Jenkins is essentially under contract for another season. His base salary is $ 7.6 million, and according to overthecap.com, the cap fee is just under $ 10.9 million. This places him in 11th place in the security category in the ranking of average salaries for 2020.

An extension could transform the dummy years 2021 and 2022 into those that give it both market value for maximum security and lower caps for the coming season. So both sides should be motivated here.

Jenkins doesn’t want to join his third NFL team, retire, or be suspended in the league a year after eleven seasons. He also doesn’t want to be late, perhaps after training camp, which would greatly increase the likelihood of an injury that would bother him for the first time since joining the Eagles in 2014.

The Eagles don’t want any of that either.

Neither can you afford not to pay it, as a defense that is likely to experience many changes in the secondary (and perhaps also in the linebacker) in 2020 can fall apart without Jenkins sticking together there.

It looks like they’ll likely leave Rodney McLeod through a free agency for security reasons, which is bad enough considering that they could also start with two new full-backs and have a new defense coach as Cory Undlin now the defensive coordinator is the Detroit Lions.

Not having Jenkins will complicate things unnecessarily and will be a repetition of a mistake the Eagles made 11 years ago. That was when Brian Dawkins half-heartedly tried to re-sign the security of aging. This led Hall-of-Famer to move to Denver, where he spent his last three seasons finishing the Pro Bowl twice and contributing a career high of 116 tackles in 2009.

Back then, Roseman was obsessed with Joe Banner, the team’s then president and tsar. Banner has rarely been wrong in determining an athlete’s value, but has repeatedly admitted that he abused these final contract negotiations with Dawkins, by far the most popular eagle of this millennium.

While it could be argued that Roseman has been more than rewarded lately for taking the opposite path and allowing the mood to stand in the way of a prudent deal with similarly aging veterans, including Darren Sproles, DeSean Jackson and Jason Peters , However, Jenkins is a unique case.

He is 32 years younger than Dawkins at the time of his departure and shows no signs of slowing down or collapsing.

Since joining the Eagles, Jenkins has not only never missed a game, nor has he missed a defensive shot in the past two years. He was so valuable to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and must be for Undlin’s successor, who is almost certainly not as qualified as Jenkins himself to take on this job.

Jenkins is a master of this system.

It is not perfect. Like Cornerback Jalen Mills, he continues to bite and is also burned by pump fakes and double moves. He just isn’t called that often. But the Eagles on defensive next season can be no worse than Jenkins, who played linebackers and cornerbacks and served as a mentor to every defender who has been through the system in the past six years.

The Eagles, for their part, seem to understand the context in which Jenkins said he wouldn’t be back on the same deal next season. Jenkins explained it factually. He didn’t throw the glove down like Terrell Owens.

He also made it clear that he preferred to stay with the Eagles.

Now that he’s ten years in the league, he’s considering retiring annually, but with Jenkins that doesn’t seem imminent.

“As long as my body felt good, the money was what I wanted and … it was a team that I enjoyed playing for as long as I could,” said Jenkins. “And now that I’m physically capable, I love the game (and) would love to be here.”

The eagles also need it.

Look at what else there is. The best security measures to consider for people under 30 are Anthony Harris from Minnesota, Jimmie Ward from San Francisco, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Chicago, Justin Simmons from Denver and Tre Boston from Carolina.

Nobody is as good or as versatile as Jenkins.

The Eagles do not want the NFL draft to replace Jenkins in 2020 either.

No, the best way to address as many immediate needs as possible before the agency and design are free is to take care of such deals.

The faster the better.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

advertisement