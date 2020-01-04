advertisement

Fiddlerontheroof will try to give Colin Tizzard a third win in the last four renewals of the Unibet Tolworth Novices Hurdle in Sandown on Saturday.

The Dorset driver received the impressive Finian Oscar for the first time in 2017, while Elixir De Nutz occupied every court of the race twelve months ago.

Fiddlerontheroof undoubtedly seems to have outstanding claims after being lucky enough to overcome hurdles four weeks ago.

The £ 200,000 purchase had previously driven the high-class Thyme Hill home in Chepstow during the Persian War, before being replaced by another promising Edwardstone on a better surface in Wincanton.

Joe Tizzard, his father’s assistant, said: “He is in good shape and has been in good shape throughout the season.

“It was the last time he proved that he can handle the soft ground in Sandown and on the track. I think that’s pretty important because Sandown can catch some horses if the ground is soft. We don’t have to worry about that and look forward to leading him.

“I think this race will tell us a little bit more about where we’re going. This has been the goal for a while and we’ll see if we can get it going when the ground dries up or not.”

Emma Lavelle’s Hang In There is 5 pounds superior to Fiddlerontheroof after hitting his driver in unfortunate circumstances on his arena with two wins at Exeter and Cheltenham.

Lavelle said: “It looks like a competitive little race, but that’s just what you expect in first class.”

“He seems to be in very good shape. He is a lovely horse who loves his race – he pricks up his ears and continues his job.

“The soil will be very tiring on Saturday. He did it in Cheltenham, but I’m pretty sure he’ll be better on better ground just because he’s such a loving horse. It’s just a typical yeats because it’s really tough.

“I think the ground will make it a real test of stress, which will be in his favor as he is a horse that gets ahead over time.”

Silver Hallmark, trained by Fergal O’Brien, is about to be relegated, but its successful debut as a hurdler in Chepstow in early November had a lot to offer.

“The shape of the Chepstow race didn’t really work out. McFabulous [second] has been beaten again since then, but we’re looking forward to running on Saturday,” said O’Brien.

Exciting mare

“He’ll love the soft ground and the track will suit him. It’s a good race, and whatever he does will not determine his career as we hope to have a two and a half mile hunter in the making.”

Irish hopes are borne by Gavin Cromwell’s Jeremys Flame, who was last seen chasing Nicky Henderson’s exciting mare Floressa in a listed mare-only race in Newbury.

“I don’t know if she’s good enough, but she’s going to be second in good mare races for the last time and I think she should be fine on the floor,” said Cromwell.

Nicky Henderson relies on hat-trick seeker Son Of Camas for his sixth Tolworth success.

“He showed two great performances in a bumper in Newbury and overcame the hurdles. Now we go deep, but we have always liked him and will know what level we are after,” said Henderson.

“His jumping is very good and we trained a lot to keep an eye on the ball and he did a very good job on Tuesday. Fiddleontheroof looked good on course and distance last time, that’s obvious, but I like our horse very much and he will definitely not disgrace himself. “

The field is completed by the Calva D’Auge trained by Paul Nicholls and Amy Murphy’s outsider Logan Rocks.

