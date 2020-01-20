advertisement

January 20, 2020

There has been a lot of controversy about the Chinese EV market lately, which made a dive after the government announced it would end the incentives for electric cars at a short distance. But no matter how you cut it, China is the largest EV market in the world and everyone wants a part of the promotion.

Until recently, Fiat Chrysler’s only presence in China was with its Jeep branded vehicles. Plug-in hybrid versions of those robust, off-road capable vehicles may be available, but they are not eligible for the incentives currently offered by the government. To participate in the EV game in China, Fiat announced a new partnership with Foxconn, the giant Taiwanese electronics company that produces smartphones and laptops for Apple and many other companies.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Fiat Chrysler will own 50% of the new company, while Foxconn will own no more than 40%. Who will own the balance is currently unclear. Apparently the two companies have been discussing the new company scheme for 7 months or longer, but no definitive contract has been signed. That should happen somewhere in the first quarter of this year.

“Our first plan is to first produce in China for the local market,” with exports possibly later, Foxconn said in a statement. The joint venture will also focus on “vehicle internet”, but what that means is not entirely clear. “Fiat Chrysler will be in charge of car manufacturing, while Foxconn supports electronics know-how, including hardware and software,” says a Nikkei source.

The new vehicles will not be old Chrysler 200 sedans with a battery pushed into the trunk. TechCrunch says they will be designed and built from the ground and not the result of a project to electrify one of the vehicles in FCA’s current portfolio. It is not specified whether the technology for cars made in China could be transferred to Fiat’s new European partner PSA at any time.

Foxconn has recently seen a decline in its smartphone activity and is looking for new markets to conquer. During a profit briefing last June, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said the company will focus on three key areas to drive future growth: electric cars, digital medicines and advanced robotics. He believes the switch to electric vehicles could represent 10% of the company’s total sales in the future, says The Verge.

Nikkei says that the operation of Foxconn’s part of the new venture will be handled primarily by two subsidiaries – FIT Hon Teng, which makes car parts, and FIH Mobile, Foxconn’s Android smartphone assembly department. According to the company, FIH Mobile will also focus on software solutions for automotive systems in electric cars.

