Fiat Chrysler is in talks with Taiwanese company Foxconn to design and manufacture battery-powered vehicles, the U.S. automaker announced on January 17.

Fiat Chrysler merges with the French PSA Peugeot, which is 12 percent owned by the Chinese company Dongfeng Motor Co. Both Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot have experienced delays in the development of electric drives and have had problems increasing sales in China, the world’s largest car market.

The impact of Fiat Chrysler’s planned joint venture with Foxconn, formerly known as Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co., Ltd., was unclear.

If an agreement is reached with Foxconn, a joint venture will initially focus on China, the largest market for electric cars with 1.2 million vehicles sold last year – half of the total worldwide.

“The proposed collaboration … would allow the parties to bring engineering, manufacturing and mobile software technology together to focus on the growing battery electric vehicle market,” said a Fiat Chrysler statement.

The talks should lead to a binding agreement “in the next few months”.

Car manufacturers around the world have announced a number of partnerships for electric vehicles to share the rising costs of technology development.

Companies like General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Co. have entered into electric vehicle joint ventures with Chinese partners to leverage their experience in manufacturing low-cost vehicles.

The Chinese government has a credit-based system that encourages automakers to sell electric vehicles, which leads to the spread of brands. However, industry analysts believe that high development costs will cause many of them to merge.

The trend has led to a complicated mix of ties between competitors.

Mercedes Benz of Daimler AG has joint ventures for electric vehicles with BYD Auto, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of battery-powered vehicles, and its competitor Geely Holding, best known abroad as the owner of Swedish Volvo Cars. Geely also has two separate electrical brands: Geometry and Volvo Polestar.

In addition to the participation in PSA Peugeot, Dongfeng also has joint ventures with Nissan Motor Co., Kia Motor Co. and Groupe Renault, whose product range includes all electric models.

