Hubert was just 22 when he died in the Spa City on August 31 last year after a serious collision.

Juan Manuel Correa, whose car crashed into Hubert after a French driver had been involved in an accident, remained in critical condition and required surgery to save his right leg from amputation. He is now recovering.

An official FIA investigation found that Hubert’s death was caused by “non-living trauma” caused by the impact of the two cars.

The race management body found that none of the drivers involved “failed to function properly,” and those in charge of the race deployed signaling and rescue services “in a timely and good manner.”

“Improving safety is an ongoing process, and therefore the conclusions drawn from this accident and thus other countries around the world will be presented in the ongoing work of the FIA ​​to further the development of car sports safety,” the report added.

The accident took place in the second turn of the race three after ul Ulliano Alessi crashed into a dam, leaving fragments on the track.

Hubert got in touch with Ralph Boshung’s car as both drivers were moved to a clear section of the lane, causing him to lose his front arm before turning over for four miles at 216 kilometers before crashing.

Correa then crashed into Hubert’s car after he turned over and came to a virtual stop on the road, forcing him to hit the bar again at 105.4 km / h.

