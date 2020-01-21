advertisement

The heads of state and government of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have committed to introducing a transitional pension payment for those who are forced to retire before qualifying for the state payment.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have both announced that they will introduce new policies that will not keep pensioners out of their pockets and will also prevent them from signing up for the Dole.

Pensions have become an unexpected general election problem, with politicians from all parties reporting trouble on the doorstep when they are denied state pension and forced to register for lower benefits after they retire.

At present, the minimum age for the statutory pension is 66 after changing from 65 in 2014 to 67 in 2021 and 68 in 2028.

However, many private sector companies continue to force people to retire at 65. Those who had to retire at the age of 65 but were only entitled to a state pension at the age of 66 had to register for the Dole, which led to controversy.

Sinn Féin and Labor have said they are calling for a retirement age of 65. Politicians are trying to take action to address the issues they have identified as anomalies in the system – although the issue was reported in a cross-departmental report back in 2016.

Contributory pension

The state contributory pension is EUR 248 per week and the unemployment benefit is EUR 203. This means that a new transitional payment is granted in the same amount that the pension would cost an additional EUR 45 per person per week.

A spokesman for Fine Gael said the cost of the move would be listed in the party’s election manifesto, which will be released later this week.

“We are now working on the details,” said Varadkar. “Certainly what people say on the doors and on the streets, what our candidates say to us is that there is an anomaly.

“There are people who are required by their contracts to retire at 65 or 66 before the new retirement age and who do not want to register.”

“We hear that, we understand that, we accept that this is a problem, so we are working on a proposal to introduce a form of state transition pension that will allow people to get their pension early under these circumstances. “

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the Minister for Employment and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, confirmed the move by saying: “The new transitional pension will be paid at a rate equal to the contributory state pension.”

She said, “This change provides financial security for people who retire at 66.”

Fianna Fáil has estimated that restoring the retirement age to 65 would cost EUR 620 million a year, the government said.

Mr. Martin said there was a “lack of fairness” there.

“There are a lot of concerns about this, and I think the bottom line is that someone in the private sector doesn’t have to rely on social protection at the end of their working lives to increase their income.

“We will close this gap and ensure that there is a transitional pension that corresponds to the state pension it covers. And I think that will make things a bit more level. ”

injustice

In the meantime, a pension advisor has highlighted the inequality in the pension system, which is that public sector employees who retire before the statutory retirement age have paid an additional state pension, but private sector employees have not.

Technical Guidance’s Tony Gilhawley said there is no similar provision for private-sector workers who are required by law to retire at 65 but cannot apply for a state pension until later.

The measures that have been in force since 1995 do not affect retired officials from the pension gap. If their state pension benefits are underfunded, they are covered by an additional pension.

“Therefore, the state does not expect its own employees to get along” without “if they retire before the statutory retirement age, but is currently expecting this from the private sector,” said Gilhawley.

