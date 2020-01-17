advertisement

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both promised to increase public spending and tax cuts when the two parties turned to their economic plans on the third day of the general election campaign.

Although competitors continue to attack each other, the competing statements on economic priorities released yesterday were similar in many ways. Both relied on a rapidly growing economy in the coming years to fund a range of spending and tax cuts.

advertisement

The smaller parties struggled to penetrate the election debate. Sinn Féin promised to block raising the retirement age, and Labor called for more measures to combat violent crime.

Although neither major party has yet released the details of their economic and budget programs, which are expected to be released next week, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced that the party would be required to raise the threshold under the Fine Gael tax reduction plan Payment of the higher income tax rate from € 35,000 to € 50,000 in the five years of the next government.

Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesman Michael McGrath said his party would prioritize increasing public spending over tax cuts, but confirmed that it would also propose some tax cuts in its manifesto.

Boom-bust cycle

Fine Gael continued his attacks on Fianna Fáil by promising not to return to the “boom-bust” cycle that he described as typical of the party during its reign.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr. Donohoe said they would run a government that would raise wages, create 200,000 jobs, invest in public services and infrastructure, cut taxes, and also generate surpluses.

When asked how they would deal with an economic slowdown, Varadkar insisted that the surpluses for which the finance minister had budgeted could absorb a possible loss of the treasury.

However, he admitted that in the event of an “unforeseen accident”, all tax and spending plans would be reviewed. If there were no trade agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, it would allow borrowing to increase.

Mr. McGrath criticized Fine Gael’s ability to provide good value for money in the government and promised that his party’s focus would be on investing more money in public services. He said his party had prevented Fine Gael from making more “regressive” tax increases in the outgoing government under the trust and supply agreement.

Sinn Féin City Council

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin was put under pressure by a member of the party council who had questioned Mr. Varadkar’s connection to Ireland because of his part-Indian heritage. He also suggested that he speak a “family man” rather than Mr. Varadkar, who is gay.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald defended Paddy Holohan, a city councilor in Tallaght, and said he apologized and would not leave the party.

Mr. Varadkar said he understood that Mr. Holohan had apologized “and, you know, that’s good enough for me”.

The Taoiseach said he believed that anyone in Ireland who “came from a minority, be it a mixed race or a gay or lesbian, a form of racism or homophobia” had experienced it in their lives.

“I’m lucky not to have received too much of it. I know it was much worse for many others.”

advertisement