advertisement

Sinn Féin won the general election and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have to do the “democratic thing” and sit down with them to talk about forming a new government, said Mary Lou McDonald.

“Sinn Féin won the election. We won the referendum, ”said the Sinn Fein leader.

advertisement

General election counting will resume this morning at centers across the state, with 82 out of 160 seats remaining to be filled.

Thirteen out of 39 constituencies have completed their count. Sinn Féin currently leads with 29 seats, Fianna Fáil with 16, Fine Gael with 14; Independents on nine, Green Party on five, Social Democrats on two, Solidarity People Before Profit on two and Labor on one.

Sinn Féin has selected 42 candidates, with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael double. While the party is currently leading the polls, the bottom line could mean that one of the other two parties has more seats than Sinn Féin.

Ms. McDonald said her preference remained a government without one of the two former largest parties, but added that “adult people” sit down and talk.

“The democratic thing is that they speak to me and stop saying that Sinn Féin can be marginalized. , So many people have now chosen us to represent them, ”she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms. McDonald said she contacted the Greens, the Socialists and People Before Profit to find out if there were the numbers and the political will to form a government without Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

She will also speak to independents when the seats are filled and “obviously the Labor Party and everyone outside the old two”.

But she was also “very happy” that Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin had “come to her senses” by apparently alleviating his opposition to a coalition with Sinn Féin, she said.

“It has never been a sustainable position to say that a party like ours, which represents such a large number of citizens that there would be an active campaign to exclude us, was completely wrong,” she said.

“We have known for a long time that the dominance of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is over. , People made that decision. “

Ms. McDonald added: “This vote for Sinn Féin means that Sinn Féin is in government, that Sinn Féin makes a difference, that Sinn Féin is being tested, that Sinn Féin is delivering.”

Ms. McDonald said she believed that a “people’s government” could be formed.

The Sinn Féin leader also admitted that the party, which stormed home with large surpluses in many constituencies, should have led more candidates.

“There is no doubt that there are constituencies where we left seats,” she said.

Micheál Martin of Fianna Fail responds to the election for the 33rd day for Cork South-Central for the sixth time. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Fianna Fáil will “certainly” speak to Sinn Féin

Dara Calleary, Fianna Fail’s election director, said his party would “safely” talk to Sinn Fein about a government program.

After Ms. McDonald about Morning Ireland, he said, “We’ll see what program they put together,” he said.

“We will definitely deal with them, we will not refuse to speak to them.”

However, he added political differences, and policy issues remained “difficult hurdles” for an agreement to share power between the two parties.

Mr Calleary said that when Sinn Féin put together a government program, “we will certainly talk about the program and policies.”

Voters called for urgent action on housing and health, adding, “If someone pushes something in front of us that is credible and urgent, we need to speak to people.”

Fine Gael

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was elected for the fifth time in Dublin West, reiterated that he would not form a government with Sinn Féin, but pointed out that a coalition with Fianna Fail could be possible and said: “We are ready to join to talk to other parties about the possibility of forming a new government that would drive the country for the next five years. “

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was elected for the fifth time in Dublin West after his election. Photo: Tom Honan / The Irish era.

Fianna Fáil sources reported a party debate about a possible coalition with Fine Gael or Sinn Féin. Party leader Micheál Martin, who was elected for the sixth time in Cork South Central, seemed to mitigate his refusal to consider a coalition with one of his two rivals on Sunday, and declined to explicitly exclude a coalition agreement with both ,

Mr Martin said that for a government to be sustainable, the political platforms between the parties involved must be compatible. “It has to be coherent, sustainable and feasible. These are very important issues that cannot be overlooked in the euphoria of an election day and all the tension, interest and excitement that goes with it, ”he said.

Later, Mr. Varadkar appeared to agree with Mr. Martin’s views when he said he should form a government together. “You have to have roughly the same views in criminal law courts about how business and society should be run and how democracy works, and that makes my party, Fine Gael, incompatible with Sinn Féin. “

Fianna Fáil disagreed whether she should join a coalition with Sinn Féin or Fine Gael or leave the government. The divide was evident on the back bank of the party and on the front bank of Mr. Martin’s oldest TDs.

“Government with Fine Gael is not a radical gesture,” said a member of the front bank. “I don’t understand how Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael reflect a radical election result. Sinn Féin is a mixture of Brexit party populism and nationalism that I think needs to be mitigated a bit – otherwise the center will collapse.” Another TD said he would prefer the coalition with Sinn Féin rather than Fine Gael, adding that Mr. Martin “must swallow his pride” or step down as party leader.

losses

There are already some high profile victims. Minister of Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown, while his counterpart Katherine Zappone in southwestern Dublin seemed to be hoping for a defeat. Minister of Social Protection Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East. Secretary of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Prime Minister Whip Seán Kyne is likely to lose his seat in Galway West. Former union leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while top-class Fine Gael backers Noel Rock and Kate O’Connell are likely to lose. Fianna Fáils Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo.

advertisement