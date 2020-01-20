advertisement

Fianna Fáil has a small lead over Fine Gael after support for the ruling party has declined sharply in recent months, according to the Irish Times / Ipsos’ first MRBI poll in the election campaign.

Nineteen days before the election, Fianna Fáil took the lead over her main competitor for the first time in three years, while Sinn Féin also did very well.

The Greens will also make profits, while independent and smaller parties are on the way to losing multiple seats in Dáil.

The poll was conducted on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the last week in the days after the campaign began. The survey was conducted among 1,200 adults at 120 locations in each constituency. The accuracy is estimated at plus or minus 2.8 percent.

Without undecided voters and those who are unlikely to vote, 25 percent of respondents said they would vote for Fianna Fáil (no change), 23 percent for Fine Gael (minus six), 21 percent for Sinn Féin (plus seven), 5 Percent percent for work (one percent less), 8 percent for the Greens (no change) and 18 percent for independent and small parties (no change). The comparison is based on the latest Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI survey last October.

margin of error

For the independent and the smaller parties, the breakdown shows a number of groups, all within the mutual error range.

Solidarity-People Before Profit is 2 percent (plus one), the Social Democrats 2 percent (plus one), Independents4Change 1 percent (minus one), the Independent Alliance less than 1 percent (no change), independents are 10 Percent (no change) and other groups and parties to 3 percent (an increase).

While Fine Gael will remain marginally behind Fianna Fáil after a difficult opening week of the campaign (and a poll over the weekend with a lead of 12 points for Fianna Fáil), there are further danger signs for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The 23 percent reached by the party today are the lowest support levels since the last election and would result in significant seat losses if repeated on election day.

In addition, government satisfaction has dropped sharply from 42 percent in October to 27 percent today, while Mr. Varadkar’s personal approval rate has dropped from 51 percent in October to 35 percent today.

Micheál Martin’s personal approval rates have also dropped from 38 to 33 percent, while Labor’s Brendan Howlin has dropped from 20 to 17 percent. Only Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin saw her personal rating increase from 30 to 34 percent.

Seven-point jump

And Sinn Féin will be happiest with the results of the survey after support has increased significantly by seven points since October. Sinn Féin has recovered in all regions, but the weakest is Dublin, where it is fourth at 14 percent.

However, Sinn Féin’s optimism is tempered by the realization that the party has so far tended to fall below its poll ratings on election day.

The Greens seem to be on the way to winning seats, and they are particularly strong in Dublin, where they are in third place with 15 percent. The Labor Party faces a fierce battle for new seats.

A fifth of voters (20 percent) said they were undecided. When included, the parties’ “core” vote is as follows: Fianna Fáil 20 percent (no change); Fine Gael 18 percent (four below); Sinn Féin 17 percent (plus five); Green 6 percent (no change); Work 4 percent (below one); and Independent / Other 15 percent (no change).

methodology

This survey in the Republic of Ireland was carried out exclusively on behalf of the Irish Times by Ipsos MRBI using a national quota sample of 1,200 representatives of the approximately 3.6 million adults aged 18 and over, which included 120 sampling points in all constituencies of the Republic of Ireland.

Personal interviews at home took place on January 16, 17 and 18, 2020. The accuracy is estimated at approximately plus or minus 2.8%. The survey was conducted in every respect within the guidelines established by AIMRO and ESOMAR.

A question about the importance of voting has been included since February 2016. All respondents are asked how much their vote counts on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 means that it “makes no difference” and 10 means that it “makes the difference”. Those who answer this question with 1 are treated as non-voters and are excluded from our party preference calculation. This also applies to those who do not know how they will vote or who say that they will not vote.

Excerpts from the report may be quoted or published on condition that The Irish Times and Ipsos MRBI recognize this appropriately.

